The South African National Roads Agency announced that R2 billion will be invested in the Eastern Cape's roads

The project will be focusing on the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality and will be rolled out in the next three years

South Africans were unmoved by the announcement and pinned it down to campaigning on behalf of the African National Congress

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

South Africans don't think the R2 billion roads project in the Eastern Cape will materialise. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images and urbazon

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE – The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) announced that it would be pumping R2 billion worth of investment into fixing roads in the Eastern Cape. Netizens were unconvinced by the news.

SANRAL to fix Eastern Cape roads

According to IOL, SANRAL announced they hope to implement two development projects to improve the R61 between All Saint and Bayiza and the R61 between Qumanco and Ngcobo in the municipality. The project will take three years to roll out, including upgrading bridges and other infrastructure.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The project is also expected to subcontract 30% to Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs). People living in the municipality will also be prioritised and given employment on the project.

South Africans think SANRAL is politicking

South Africans on Facebook were convinced that SANRAL was campaigning for votes on behalf of the African National Congress.

Sally Partridge said:

"It's a ploy as they want votes because SANRAL is state-owned."

Sharon Steytler Horsman said:

"They're only doing this now because the PA is a threatening tidal wave."

Tabo Arhosi Ngqola said:

"But that doesn't mean we will vote for ANC. 50% of the R2 billion will go to the pockets of ANC officials."

Thabo Makgoba said:

"The money is already gone as they announce this."

Hilton Brian Africa said:

"Only R50K will be used to repair the roads."

Gauteng to scarp e-tolls, South Africans laugh

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gauteng's Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, announced that e-tolls would be scrapped.

He announced during his recent State Of the Province Address that they will officially go offline soon.

South Africans took his announcement lightly and dismissed it as him trying to garner votes for the upcoming elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News