The home of Parliament's Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, was raided by the South African Police Service

This comes after she was implicated in a money bribery scandal of over R2.3 million in an affidavit submitted by Umkhoba Marine

The company claimed that she received the bribes during her tenure as the Minister of Defence

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Police Service raided Parliament's Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's house. This was after she was implicated in a damning report which accused her of receiving bribes worth millions.

Mapisa-Nqakula's house raided

According to AlgoaFM, Mapisa-Nqakula's house was raided on 19 March 2024 by the Investigative Directorate. The National Prosecuting Authority said the search and seizure operation was related to an ongoing investigation against her but did not mention which investigation it was.

Mapisa-Nqakula was implicated in bribery claims while she was the Minister of Defence between 2016 and 2019. She allegedly received bribes of millions delivered to her in gift bags.

South Africans doubt she'll be punished

Netizens commenting on Facebook noted that she may not face prosecution.

Thulani KaMagalela said:

"Politicians have a separate justice system which gives them options to pay fines."

Thandi Iris remarked:

"Nothing will happen to her. Vote them out and take them to jail one by one."

Lee Brande said:

"And it will soon be forgotten, and she will be moved into another role."

Thatha Thatha said:

"The purging has begun."

WrrantOfficer Ngomane said:

"It's our chance to vote these crooks out."

