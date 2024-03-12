KwaZulu-Natal-based businessman Vivian Reddy is taking measures to clear his name after being accused of corruption

Reddy released a video which offered a reward to anyone who could prove that he paid African National Congress members and councillors millions in bribery

Some South Africans believed that the reward was a trap and charged Reddy to channel the funds to something more productive

KWAZULU-NATAL – Billionaire businessman Vivian Reddy is determined to set the record straight and clear his name of any alleged wrongdoing.

Vivian Reddy makes R5 million reward offer

In a viral video posted by @insightfactor on their X account, Reddy addresses the accusations and offers R5 million to anyone who can substantiate the claims of corrupt dealings with the KwaDukuza Municipality.

In the clip, Reddy dismisses the accusations as "vile, malicious, fake allegations" and mentions rumours about paying the CFO of KwaDukuza's legal fees, providing substantial amounts to councillors, and allegedly giving money to certain ANC officials. Denying involvement in such activities, he is resolute in his quest to get to the bottom of the matter.

“It has come to my attention that there have been vile, malicious, fake allegations against me. I want to reward anyone who can prove that I have made any such payments. You will be rewarded with five million rands, and all you have to do is go to the local police station, produce a signed affidavit of my involvement and proof of such involvement, and you will get paid, no questions asked.”

Reddy attributed these rumours to infighting among ANC members, stating that he wants no part in their internal conflicts. He accuses them of wrongfully using his name for their benefit. Watch the video here:

South Africans sceptical of Reddy's offer

South Africans, however, are sceptical of Reddy's motives. X users who watched the video questioned the substantial amount he is offering and the reasoning behind it. Some suggested alternative uses for the money, such as investing in local entrepreneurs to create more jobs.

The profounder was confused.

“The R5 million is for proving that you didn’t pay others the same way,” he said. “I thought there was a manhunt for a killer or something. Invest it in local entrepreneurs instead to build more jobs.”

MrKnowItAll said:

“If a person comes with the information, he won’t live a day to enjoy a cent of that R5 million.”

uNjabulo said:

“Nah, he’s guilty, this one.”

UknownITellYou said:

“Not even ANC comrades have the balls to do this when they are found wanting.”

