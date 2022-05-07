Gomora Actor Siyabonga Zubane Passes Away Aged 23, Allegedly Took His Own Life

Tragedy has struck again and Siyabonga Zubane has passed away after allegedly taking his own life

The young actor was only 23 and was known for his role as the shady character Sdumo on the hit show Gomora

Tributes have poured in from all across the internet with people taking to social media to share their shock and sadness at the passing of the young actor

Siyabonga Zubane, known for his role as Sdumo on the hit show Gomora has passed away. His character on the show was known to do anything for money, even hijack cars.

South Africans reacted with shock and sadness at the news of his passing. A memorial service and funeral would be announced in due course.

Siyabonga Zubane has tragically passed away. Tributes have flooded in for the late actor. Photo credit: @siyabonga_ndlondlozubane

Zubane joined Gomora in 2020 after his debut. Tributes have flooded in for the late actor on social media according to the Daily Sun.

Social media users pour their hearts out at the loss of Zubane

@classyntombaza1

"Anxiety and depression is honestly silent killer especially youth. The process of trying to find yourself and figure things out around you, can either break you or make you. I don’t know what happened to him but I pray we’re all strong enough to fight.

Gomora Rest In Peace"

@MsMasasa

"Heartbroken to read that young actor from Gomora has passed from suicide. May he find peace and rest "

@sheldon_cameron

"Sending love and light to the family of Siyabonga Zubane best known for his role as Sdumo in Gomora. ❤️

May his soul rest in eternal peace "

@SimthoBiyela

"Siyabonga Zubane aKa Sdumo on Gomora has passed away unfortunately it's suicide again.

When is this going to stop mara, people in the entertainment industry dying of suicide, how do we help them, what are the suicidal signs? rest in peace brother #RIPSiyabongaZubane."

"If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages."

