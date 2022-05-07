A PhD student took his own life after his application to study was rejected after his study permit expired in January

The University of Witwatersrand said that they could not legally register Philip Chuma without a valid study permit

Chuma had been in constant communication with the Department of Home Affairs while his documentation was being processed

JOHANNESBURG - A Zimbabwean national who was studying at the University of Witwatersrand committed suicide after his registration for the academic year was rejected.

Philip Chuma took his own life over the weekend when his registration was rejected after his study permit had expired in January.

Chuma had been described as a dedicated student who had studied at the university over the last five years.

He was in regular contact with the Department of Home Affairs while his documentation was being processed.

The university said that legally they could not register students without a valid study permit. The university had registered 2 020 international students in 2022.

Chuma had been researching the transition of newly qualified teachers into their first roles in schools in Zimbabwe according to News24.

New Zimbabwe reported that Chuma's body would be repatriated to Zimbabwe by the university.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

