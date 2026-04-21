South Africa’s new spam call law gives every consumer the legal right to permanently block all unwanted direct marketing contact from any company

Direct marketers now face fines of up to R1 million if they contact anyone who has officially opted out of receiving their marketing

Many South Africans say they welcome the new law but seriously doubt the government will have the muscle to enforce it

That ringing phone. The insurance pitch you never asked for. The loan offer at 7am on a Saturday. South Africans have been putting up with this for years, and the frustration has finally pushed the government into action.

A picture of a phone ringing on top of a table. Image: Yuliya Taba

Source: Getty Images

On 15 April 2026, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau gazetted the Consumer Protection Act Amendment Regulations across South Africa. The new rules introduced a formal National Consumer Commission opt-out registry and took effect immediately. Millions of South Africans now have a legal tool to block unsolicited calls and messages from direct marketers for good.

What the new rules mean for you

The law puts real power back into the hands of ordinary South Africans. Anyone in the country can now complete a form and submit it to the National Consumer Commission to register a pre-emptive block. That single block tells every registered direct marketer to remove their number from their lists. Not just one company. The entire industry at once.

The rules are just as firm on the business side of things. Every company doing direct marketing in South Africa must register on the NCC opt-out registry without delay. Registration opens in July 2026, and failing to comply is a direct violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

Marketers now face steep fines

Every registered direct marketer must cleanse their databases against the opt-out registry every single month. That means checking their contact lists and removing anyone who opted out before the next marketing cycle begins. This is not a once-off exercise but a firm and recurring legal obligation tied to the law.

The financial consequences for ignoring the rules are nothing to laugh at. Companies that fail to comply face an administrative fine of up to R1 million or 10% of their annual turnover, whichever amount turns out to be greater. Registration itself costs R2 574 in 2026, with annual renewal set at R1 930.50, and a cleansing fee of 12 cents per data entry on top of that.

According to a report by IOL News, NCC Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said consumers had been exposed to intrusive and unwanted direct marketing for far too long. Ratshisusu welcomed the new framework as a solid mechanism to protect people from the relentless flood of unsolicited contact targeting their phones daily.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi welcome the news with different feelings

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Amith Amith commented:

“It won't work. Who's going to police this multi-billion rand operation?”

Rudolph Guy said:

“It’s not going to work, they will still continue, and say sorry when and if caught out. 😂”

Ngezi Cromza noted:

“Finally. What a relief. Coming from the night shift, only to be disturbed by these endless calls. Yoh!”

Klemmi Norris wrote:

“Finally, I can stop getting calls from Vatricell by Old Mutual! Their robot calls me all the time. And Clientele and all the different voices they use when you unsubscribe from one, then another voice calls! It’s really annoying!”

Prunella Paul commented:

“Finally, these multiple calls a day are irritating.”

NCC Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu. Image: compcom

Source: UGC

More about Mzansi laws

South Africans earning above R22,467 a month are set to lose automatic workplace protections starting from 1 May 2026.

Cycling under the influence of alcohol is now treated as a criminal offense in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

South Africa’s proposed labour laws could require employers to pay workers for shifts that are cancelled without the proper notice period being given.

Source: Briefly News