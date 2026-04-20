Cycling under the influence of alcohol is now treated as a criminal offense in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

Authorities in KZN emphasised that cyclists face the same legal consequences as motorists for impaired riding

Officials in KwaZulu-Natal said intoxicated road use, whether by motorists or cyclists, poses a serious risk

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A cyclist was arrested after a breathalyser test detected alcohol in his system. Image: Toa55/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - Authorities have warned that cycling under the influence of alcohol is a criminal offence, following the arrest of a man riding a bicycle in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

Cycling under the influence of alcohol is a criminal offence

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal said the cyclist was arrested after a breathalyser test detected alcohol in his system. The Department of Transport said cyclists are subject to the same laws as motorists and can be stopped, tested and arrested if found to be impaired on public roads. Officials in KwaZulu-Natal said the action was taken in line with the National Road Traffic Act 93 of 1996, which defines a vehicle to include a bicycle and prohibits operating it while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The department said this means cyclists can face the same legal consequences as drivers, including arrest. Provincial transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said authorities have arrested 5,689 motorists since 15 August 2025, removing them from the roads before they could endanger lives. Sibiya said intoxicated road use, whether by motorists or cyclists, poses a serious risk and will be acted against by law enforcement.

The department said this means cyclists can face the same legal consequences as drivers, including arrest. Image: Rapideye/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other DUI-related stories

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport MEC Siboniso Duma issued a stern warning to motorists, saying that no driver stunts will be allowed. This comes after a video went viral on social media showing a driver hanging out of a car and dancing while clinging to the steering wheel of a moving vehicle. In the video, the driver can be seen leaning out of the vehicle, standing on the side step, dancing, while holding the steering wheel with one hand. The vehicle moving on a public road had other occupants cheering the driver.

There are some crazy stories on the country's roads that make headlines, but one KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) driver takes the cake. The female driver left traffic officers and South Africans in disbelief during a traffic stop on the N2 Mandeni. The woman was stopped by officers on 3 April 2026, as part of the KZN Department of Transport’s #NenzaniLaEzweni operation.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested 211 motorists for driving under the influence (DUI) between Monday, 16 February 2026, and Sunday, 22 February 2026. The arrests followed strategic roadblocks, roving patrols, and targeted enforcement operations across the City of Johannesburg. Officers focused on high-risk areas and major routes known for traffic violations as part of efforts to curb lawlessness and reduce road fatalities.

Source: Briefly News