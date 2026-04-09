The KZN Transport MEC warned against dangerous driver stunts following a viral video incident

The driver handed himself over after performing risky manoeuvres on a public road in KwaZulu-Natal

Authorities stressed the importance of road safety to prevent accidents and enforce traffic laws

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

MEC Siboniso Duma indicated that no form of stunt driving would be tolerated. Image: KZNTransport/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport MEC Siboniso Duma issued a stern warning to motorists, saying that no driver stunts will be allowed. This comes after a video went viral on social media showing a driver hanging out of a car and dancing while clinging to the steering wheel of a moving vehicle.

Driver handed himself over to authorities

In the video, the driver can be seen leaning out of the vehicle, standing on the side step, dancing, while holding the steering wheel with one hand. The vehicle moving on a public road had other occupants cheering the driver. According to The Citizen, the KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements confirmed that the driver handed himself over to authorities in Pinetown on Wednesday, 8 April 2026. Duma indicated that no form of stunt driving would be tolerated, cautioning that those who disregard road safety regulations would face consequences.

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The department reported that the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) had engaged with the driver involved in the incident and assessed the circumstances to determine appropriate action. Officials noted that the driver had expressed remorse and indicated a willingness to change his behaviour. They also confirmed that the driver does not consume alcohol.

Reduce the likelihood of accidents

Authorities said that the incident occurred on a public road frequently used by motorists, increasing the potential risk to other road users. The department stated that RTI and Operation Shanela teams are mandated to enforce traffic laws, enhance road safety and reduce the likelihood of accidents.

The department further noted provisions of the National Road Traffic Act, which prohibit drivers or passengers from allowing any part of their body to protrude from a moving vehicle. It also requires drivers to maintain full control of their vehicles at all times and avoid reckless behaviour that could cause harm. Officials added that motorists must ensure they have a clear view of the road and surrounding traffic while driving.

A video has gone viral depicting a driver performing stunts on a public road. Image: Am_Blujay/X

Source: Twitter

Video of man hanging outside car while driving divides South Africans

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is reportedly searching for an alleged reckless driver in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) who was seen simultaneously driving and dancing outside the vehicle he was operating. His actions left many South Africans taking sides.

X (formerly Twitter) user Inside Edge shared the clip to his account on 7 April 2026, expressing his dissatisfaction with both the unknown man and the passengers who filmed the driver. While the province in which the incident occurred is known, the exact location remains unknown.

Source: Briefly News