Teboho Mokoena came under scrutiny after a video showed him recording content while behind the wheel

The incident divided South Africans, with some raising safety concerns and others questioning whether the situation was truly dangerous

The viral spread of the clip on X placed the Mamelodi Sundowns star’s off-field conduct in focus

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena has incited the rage of South Africans after a recent viral video showed him driving while using his phone, in what appeared to be part of content creation.

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena crossed hairs with his driving that irked many South Africans. Image:@mokoena_28

Source: Instagram

Mokoena, who also plays for defending Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, is a brand ambassador for one of the country’s renowned banks, Investec. He previously found himself in the spotlight in 2025 following the yellow card incident during a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho, where he featured despite being ineligible.

He is now back under the microscope, this time for an off-field moment that went viral on Monday, 6 April 2026, on X.

A user, @The King of Trolls, shared the video showing the star midfielder driving while focusing on his phone camera in what seemed to be a content creation moment.

“The ever-smiling Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder is enjoying his ride while putting his life in danger because of content creation,” the post read.

South Africans react to Teboho Mokoena driving video

The clip sparked mixed reactions, with many South Africans criticising the midfielder’s actions.

@NhlanhlaNkosi:

“This is reckless and dangerous.”

@mabetie9405:

“Phone and driving doesn’t go along.”

@StHonorable:

“Imagine, the whole man whom we trust is busy risking his life.”

@WitOnTheWire:

“They forget they are role models mxm #arrivealive.”

However, others defended Mokoena, questioning whether the situation was truly dangerous.

@ThembileGee:

“See how many cars are overtaking his Merc? The Swifts and Corolla Crosses of this world? What speed is he driving at? How many hands are on the steering wheel? Is he observing or not? Where is the danger?”

@_SandileMbatha:

“I don’t see the danger. He has both hands on the wheel, he has his seatbelt on, and he’s driving a lot slower than average.”

@mvuleni_b_muzi:

“He’s not speeding, he’s got a seatbelt on, and he’s being recorded. What am I missing?”

Watch the clip of Teboho's driving below:

Teboho Mokoena’s brand deals and love for cars

Mokoena is known for his love of cars and driving, which has helped him secure ambassadorial roles with major vehicle brands such as Mercedes-Benz. He notably showed off one of his vehicles at the DStv Delicious Festival in September 2025.

His growing off-field portfolio includes partnerships with Garnier, Investec, Power2Health, and sporting sponsor PUMA.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena in action for the defending Betway Premiership champions. Image:@mokoena_28

Source: Instagram

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Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News