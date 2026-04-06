A glimpse into how Siya Kolisi spent a low-key Easter weekend focused on family, rest, and personal time away from professional rugby

Visual moments from his social media showing relaxed poolside interactions with his children, alongside time shared with his siblings and in a place of worship

Public response to the posts reflected a wave of positive sentiment as followers engaged with the family-oriented content

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi spent his Easter holiday with his family as the 34-year-old wound down away from the rugby field.

Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi Shares Easter Family Moments, Draws Warm Praise: “Those Smiles”

Source: Instagram

Kolisi, who plays for the KwaZulu-Natal-based Sharks, is currently nursing a calf injury that will sideline him for quite some time. He shared beautiful family moments on social media, which ranged from spending time with his children to time with his siblings. The father of two, who shares children Keziah and Nicholas with his estranged wife Rachel Kolisi, also has siblings Liyema and Liphelo.

On Good Friday, 3 April 2026, he shared a caption:

“Easter Friday ❤️”

Under that caption were pictures of him rallying behind his eight-year-old daughter from the sidelines as she was swimming in the pool. His son was also captured in the family moments as he joined his little sister in diving into the pool. The Zwide-born rugby star, who is set to move to the Stormers in the middle of the year, also partook in the fun as he joined his kids in diving into the pool.

See the pictures on Instagram below:

South Africans rave over the Kolisi family moments

Other pictures included his siblings. Other moments were spent in church, as Siya shared pictures of himself in a place of worship. South Africans praised the moments with warm reactions and compliments all around.

@sosombiza:

“Love you guys.”

@claireconnoly:

“Hi Siyaa.”

@amber_carvs:

“Love this for you guys.”

@on_the_board:

“Rivers Cornubia. Oh man, we are blessed.”

@khanya.qongqo:

“That dive, though.”

@mamoyospec:

“Those smiles, same WhatsApp group.”

Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi Shares Easter Family Moments, Draws Warm Praise: “Those Smiles”

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi shows he is a family man

Kolisi is a family man who loves sharing such wholesome moments with his family on social media. Recent posts have shown him on lunch dates with Liphelo or sharing joyful moments with Liyema. The two siblings were adopted by Siya and Rachel Kolisi in 2014.

His scheduled move to the Stormers, who are based in Cape Town, was reportedly inspired by his desire to be closer to his children, who stay with their mother.

Nicholas Siyamthanda Kolisi, Siya’s eldest child, was born in 2015, making him about 11 years old in early 2026. Keziah Kolisi, his daughter, was born in November 2017, making her 8 years old as of early 2026. Siya remains present in his children’s lives and regularly shares moments with them. He was with them at Sharkfest in December during a Sharks rugby match.

In recent months, the Zwide-born rugby star has been in the spotlight amid rumours that he is reportedly dating Dutch influencer Rachel John. The rumours gained traction when the two appeared together for the first time during a Victoria Falls trip in January 2026. Neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship.

Siya Kolisi flaunts Mercedes G63 AMG

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed off his black Mercedes G63 AMG, prompting a frenzy online.

In another picture, he is seen gazing at the waves along what appears to be the Durban coastline. Other images show Kolisi enjoying Oros and food with his sibling, Liyema.

Source: Briefly News