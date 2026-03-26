Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi Sidelined by Calf Injury Ahead of Sharks Clash
- There is growing uncertainty around Siya Kolisi’s fitness after he picked up an injury just before a key fixture
- The Sharks will have to navigate an important match without their captain, testing squad depth and cohesion
- His recovery timeline could have implications for the Springboks as the international season approaches
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Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury ahead of the Sharks’ clash against Cardiff on Friday, 27 March 2026.
Kolisi, who is due to leave the KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit and join the DHL Stormers in mid-2026, was set to earn his 50th cap for the Sharks against Munster last weekend. However, he had to be withdrawn despite initially being named in the starting line-up, as the team went on to thrash the Irish side 45-0 in a match that marked Makazole Mapimpi’s 100th cap.
Sharks coach provides Siya Kolisi injury update
Speaking on Thursday, 26 March, Sharks head coach JP Pietersen provided an update on the seriousness of Kolisi’s injury, without committing to a return date.
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“He’s got a calf problem. He won’t be ready for next week, but we’ll see how it goes week by week. He feels good, but then some days he doesn’t feel so good. I don’t know what kind of calf injury it is, but we’ll look at it week by week and see how it goes.”
As seen in the post on X below:
Sharks brace for Cardiff test amid Springboks' absence
Looking ahead to the match, Pietersen acknowledged the clash would be a high-pressure encounter, stressing the importance of discipline and set-piece execution. He noted that the game would likely feature a significant kicking battle, which could lead to knock-ons and scrums, making efficiency at the set-piece crucial.
Pietersen also emphasised the need for consistency, explaining that cohesion improves as combinations build over time. However, he admitted this is often disrupted when Springboks players are unavailable for extended periods, particularly during February, as they remain a key part of the squad.
Watch the video below:
Kolisi will be eager to recover in time for the Springboks’ international season, which is now under 100 days away from the clash against England at Ellis Park Stadium. The national captain was recently included in the 49-man squad that gathered for the year’s first alignment camp in Cape Town. The 34-year-old earned his 100th Test cap in November 2025 during the Quilter Nations Series match against France at the Stade de France.
Springboks vs All Blacks tickets sell fast
Briefly News previously reported that tickets for one of the most anticipated rugby clashes in the world are selling fast, with fans scrambling to secure their seats for the Springboks versus All Blacks series in South Africa.
Following a pre-sale period for registered buyers, general ticket sales opened this week, with Cape Town attracting the highest demand.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.