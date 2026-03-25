A former Springboks player has cautioned that the team’s heavy reliance on senior figures could become a concern as the next World Cup draws nearer

Rassie Erasmus may be forced to balance immediate results with long-term planning as younger players push for opportunities

The future of the South Africa national rugby union team could hinge on how effectively key positions are transitioned to the next generation

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A former Springboks star has shared a grounded but cautionary view on the direction of the South Africa national rugby union team as they begin shaping their squad for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Bryan Habana, Bismarck du Plessis, Gio Aplon, Juan de Jogh and JP Petersen look on during the South Africa IRB Rugby World Cup 2011 official welcome ceremony at the Wharewaka. Image: Alex Livesey

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He spoke at length about the balance between experience and transition in the Springboks squad, which has already convened for the first alignment camp of the year

Gio Aplon believes head coach Rassie Erasmus faces a delicate challenge. The core of the current team remains built around players who have delivered back-to-back world titles in 2019 and 2023, but many of those names are now well into their 30s.

Springboks' ageing squad raises 2027 Rugby World Cup concerns

The Springboks have enjoyed a dominant run under Erasmus, adding a British and Irish Lions series win and back-to-back Rugby Championship titles in recent years. However, the same group that powered that success is still largely intact, raising questions about longevity.

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Veterans such as captain Siya Kolisi, who earned 100 caps in 2025 against France, Eben Etzebeth, who is now the most capped test player for South Africa, Handre Pollard and Damian de Allende remain central figures. Most are edging into their mid 30s, with some already there, yet they are still expected to anchor the starting line-up when fully fit.

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Aplon emphasised that experience still carries weight at this level. Players with close to 100 caps bring certainty. Coaches know what they will deliver in big moments, and that reliability becomes a form of insurance in Test rugby.

Gio Aplo loses a boot during the third test match between the South Africa Springboks and England at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Image: David Rogers

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Erasmus faces a selection dilemma in key positions

While new names like Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu and Ethan Hooker have been introduced, Aplon stressed that replacing established players is not as simple as plugging in fresh legs. He pointed to specific roles within the team that define how the Springboks function. The captaincy, the loose forward trio, the midfield enforcer role and the lock position are not just positions on paper. They are structural pillars.

According to Aplon, players like Kolisi bring leadership and calm under pressure. Etzebeth offers consistency and physical dominance. Pieter-Steph du Toit covers ground that few can match, while De Allende’s impact in midfield often goes unnoticed despite being central to the team’s system.

The concern is not whether young players are talented. It is whether they can immediately replicate that level of influence in high-pressure Test matches. Aplon suggested that if Erasmus wants to build for 2027, he may need to accept a few setbacks along the way. Blooding new players could come at the cost of results, especially in major fixtures such as clashes against the All Blacks.

Dstv agrees with SA Rugby on a deal

Briefly News previously reported that DStv subscribers in South Africa can expect an upgraded rugby viewing experience after fresh talks between MultiChoice’s new owner Canal+, SA Rugby and SuperSport in Johannesburg.

The meeting, held at MultiChoice headquarters in Randburg, brought together key stakeholders to align on the future of rugby broadcasting.

Source: Briefly News