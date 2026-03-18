High-level talks between MultiChoice’s new owner Canal+, SA Rugby and SuperSport in Johannesburg have laid the groundwork for an improved rugby viewing

The discussions come as South Africa prepares for a demanding 2026 schedule, including the inaugural Nations Championship

The renewed alignment is aimed at giving DStv subscribers more than just live matches, with plans to expand coverage across streaming

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DStv subscribers in South Africa can expect an upgraded rugby viewing experience after fresh talks between MultiChoice’s new owner Canal+, SA Rugby and SuperSport in Johannesburg.

The Springboks won the Rugby Championship in 2025. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The meeting, held at MultiChoice headquarters in Randburg, brought together key stakeholders to align on the future of rugby broadcasting. The focus was clear. Improve how fans across Africa watch, experience and engage with the sport on DStv.

Mybroadband reports that, the discussions were centred on building a stronger, more immersive product that goes beyond live matches. That includes deeper storytelling, enhanced digital content and a broader multi-platform approach.

SuperSport and SA Rugby partnership plans for DStv viewers

The renewed alignment comes at a crucial time for South African rugby, with a packed international calendar on the horizon. SA Rugby and its broadcast partners are preparing to deliver coverage that matches the scale of the upcoming competitions.

See the tweet below:

Viewers can expect rugby content to be distributed across television, streaming platforms and social media, ensuring wider access and a more connected fan experience. Canal+ has emphasised its commitment to strengthening rugby as a key pillar of its African sports offering.

SuperSport also confirmed that the collaboration aims to bring fans closer to the game, not just through match coverage but through behind-the-scenes access and richer narratives around teams and players.

Springboks fans will enjoy watching their favourite team on Supersport. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Nations Championship 2026 and Springboks fixtures confirmed

The timing of the partnership discussions aligns with major tournaments involving the South Africa national rugby union team in 2026.

The Springboks will take part in the inaugural Nations Championship, featuring a mix of home and away fixtures against top international sides. The home schedule includes Tests against England, Scotland and Wales in July, while the November tour will see clashes with Italy, Ireland and France.

The competition will conclude with a finals event at London’s Allianz Stadium in November. In addition, fans can look forward to a high-profile tour involving the New Zealand national rugby union team, who are set to travel to South Africa for a series of matches against local franchises and the Springboks. The tour will include games in Johannesburg and Cape Town, before a final encounter in the United States.

Take a glace at the Springboks fixtures list below:

SA Rugby leadership described the talks with Canal+ as productive, highlighting the long-standing relationship with SuperSport and the shared goal of growing the game.

For DStv customers, this would be good news, considering that there were fears that Canal+ would do away with some of the sporting offerings to South Africans, after it failed to flight the Winter Olympics in February. This means bigger matches, broader access and a more immersive rugby experience are on the way as South Africa builds towards its Rugby World Cup title defence in 2027.

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Source: Briefly News