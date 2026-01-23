The Springboks will play the All Blacks in Baltimore, USA, marking only their third American appearance this millennium

The historic match concludes the 2026 Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour, following three Tests in South Africa and franchise games

Fans will witness the Springboks face the haka on US soil for the first time, ahead of Rugby World Cup 2027

The Springboks are set to make history in the United States as they take on New Zealand in the 2026 edition of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

A general view of a scrum during the first test between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

The iconic series, held every four years, will conclude with its fourth and final Test at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, 12 September 2026, marking only the third time this millennium that South Africa’s national team has played on American soil.

This tour also includes three Tests in South Africa between the Springboks and the All Blacks, as well as matches featuring New Zealand and South Africa’s franchise sides. Rugby fans in Johannesburg will witness a doubleheader featuring the Black Ferns and the Springbok Women before the tour heads across the Atlantic.

Expanding rugby’s reach: Springboks in Baltimore

South African rugby aims to grow the sport globally, and bringing the Springboks to the US aligns with that vision. The M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, will host the Springboks for the first time facing the haka on American soil, offering fans a rare opportunity to see one of rugby’s fiercest rivalries live.

“Taking the Springboks to new audiences is a priority for South African rugby, and playing our iconic rivals in Baltimore was a key factor in choosing the fourth Test venue,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

He added that the US is an important market ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2031 (men’s) and 2033 (women’s).

Interim CEO of New Zealand Rugby, Steve Lancaster, echoed the excitement:

“Playing in a new US city gives fans the chance to experience the spectacle of rugby firsthand. This city could play a role in the 2031 Rugby World Cup, making it an ideal stage for our rivalry.”

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa and Beauden Barrett of New Zealand compete for the ball during The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks.

Source: Getty Images

A global stage for rugby’s premier rivalry

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin emphasised the strategic importance of showcasing the sport in key US cities:

“Few rivalries match the intensity of the Springboks vs All Blacks, and bringing this matchup to Baltimore inspires more Americans to embrace rugby.”

The M&T Bank Stadium’s 71,000-seat capacity is expected to attract fans from across the US and overseas, boosting the local economy while establishing Baltimore as a global rugby destination. Sashi Brown, president of the Ravens, highlighted the stadium’s world-class facilities and Maryland’s support for hosting international events.

This tour comes after the two sides played twice during the recent Rugby Championship in 2025, with New Zealand winning the first match 24-17 at Eden Park, before South Africa handed the All Blacks their heaviest home defeat with a 43-10 victory in Wellington.

