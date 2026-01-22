Bongi Mbonambi has cemented his place in rugby history, winning consecutive Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023 and becoming one of South Africa’s most respected hookers

At 35, the veteran front-rower shows no signs of slowing down, setting his sights on competing in the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia

Mbonambi has embraced a leadership role at the Sharks, mentoring younger players and helping them navigate the challenges of professional rugby

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bongi Mbonambi is a Springbok veteran who has two Rugby World Cup winners' medals, having been part of the golden generation that lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy back-to-back in 2019 in Japan and 2023 in France.

South Africa's Bongi Mbonambi during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

The veteran hooker has fallen out of the pecking order in head coach Rassie Erasmus's preferred 15, and at times last season, he was not included in the squad at all.

The World Rugby Player of the Year, Malcolm Marx, has become the seasoned first-choice hooker and remains a key selection for Tests in 2025. Other emerging hookers, such as Marnus van der Merwe, have featured in squads and been named on benches, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels is another young hooker included on the Bok selection benches.

For many fans, this is a clear sign that the 35-year-old’s time in international rugby may be drawing to a close. However, in an interview on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, Mbonambi spoke about the possibility of being part of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

“Once you lose that sense of care for something, you will be the first to know when it’s time to leave the dancefloor,” Mbonambi told a Sharks media conference ahead of their United Rugby Championship clash against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

Mbonambi on competitive edge

Mbonambi said that his competitive edge was what drove him. He explained that he was very competitive, like most players in South Africa, and added that aiming for anything less than excellence would quickly leave a player behind.

He also highlighted the importance of loving the game, reflecting on how rugby had changed over the years, the teams he had been part of, and the memories and friendships he had made. He described his career as special, noting that when you do something you love, it does not feel like work. He added that while the sport could humble players at times, as long as they enjoyed it and remained competitive, they could succeed.

Career highlights and Springbok legacy

Mbonambi first represented South Africa at the Under-20 level, playing in the 2011 IRB Junior World Championship. He earned his Springbok Test debut in May 2016 against Ireland. Over the next decade, he became one of South Africa’s most respected hookers, known for his physical play, accurate lineout throwing, and driving-maul strength.

Bongi Mbonambi during the South African national men's rugby team training session at UCD Training Fields on November 19, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland. Image: Sam Barnes

Source: Getty Images

Across his international career, he has earned well over 60 Test caps for South Africa. He also reached milestones such as 50-plus caps, celebrating his 50th in 2022 with a try against Wales. His last appearance for South Africa was in the Ellis Park defeat against the Wallabies in August 2025.

Sacha fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

Sacha posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter

Source: Briefly News