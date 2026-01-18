Mamelodi Sundowns latest signing Monnapule Saleng has hit back at critics after leaving Orlando Pirates for the Brazilians in this January transfer.

The South African international decided to join the Betway Premiership defending champions after spending the opening half of the 2025-26 season with Orbit College on loan from the Sea Robbers.

After lifting the league trophy for eight straight seasons, Bafana Ba Style have bolstered their squad with the signing of winger Saleng as they prepare to defend their dominance. The Brazilians are currently placed second in the Betway Premiership standings, having gathered 26 points from 13 matches, and remain two points behind table-toppers Pirates.

The Soweto giants have also dominated them in other domestic competitions this season, as they've won the MTN8 competition and lifting the Carling Knockout Cup under their new manager Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Saleng fires back at critics

Saleng explained that he has learned to stay mentally tough and avoid being sidetracked by criticism on social media, choosing instead to focus on delivering consistent performances.

He also reflected on the intense mental pressure that comes with representing one of South Africa’s so-called “Big Three” clubs.

Speaking on The Pitchside Podcast, he noted that his matches are often scrutinised differently, making it essential for him to remain psychologically strong and not allow negative opinions to affect his game.

The former Orbit College winger added that, regardless of the criticism, he has never considered walking away from football, acknowledging that perceptions of his performances vary and accepting that such views are beyond his control.

Saleng shares thoughts on competition at Sundowns

The former Orlando Pirates star insisted that the level of competition at Sundowns does not intimidate him, stressing that he is fully focused on earning his place in the matchday lineup through hard work and consistency.

On the right flank, Saleng faces stiff competition from players such as Tashreeq Matthews, Siyabonga Mabena and Thapelo Maseko, the latter of whom is expected to complete a move to Cypriot side AEL Limassol in the coming days.

The Bafana Bafana winger explained that competition is something he welcomes, as it serves as a true measure of a player’s ability. He noted that at top clubs, competition is unavoidable, adding that he experienced the same situation at Pirates, where patience and persistence eventually earned him an opportunity.

The 27-year-old further acknowledged that selection is never automatic, emphasising that he must continue to impress the coach on the training ground. He made it clear that his background at Pirates does not entitle him to a guaranteed spot and that he must continually push himself to feature in the matchday squad.

Source: Briefly News