Mamelodi Sundowns are finding it difficult in their quest to defend their Betway Premiership title for the ninth successive season running as Orlando Pirates are currently sitting top of league.

The Brazilians trail the Sea Robbers by two points on the league standings, with the Soweto giants still having one outstanding match.

Sports journalist Themba Modise has shared how Sundowns can overtake Orlando Pirates on the league standings as the second half of the season resumes this week.

"Mamelodi Sundowns need to win all their matches from now on, and the main one against Orlando Pirates in the second leg, they need to secure all three points if they want to retain the title," he said.

Source: Briefly News