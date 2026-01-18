Themba Zwane and Four Others Expected to Leave Mamelodi Sundowns at the End of This Season
Mamelodi Sundowns have been one of the most active Premier Soccer League clubs in the January transfer windows, bringing in top players to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.
The Brazilians signed Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates which came as a surprise to many, and they also signed Brayan Leon from South America.
With the Pretoria giants doing lot of transfers this Janauary, means they have to let go of some of their players in the summer.
Sport journalist Themba Modisi during a chat with Briefly News named some of the players he expects to leave Sundowns at the end of the ongoing season.
"The new players coming in this January is a statement for some players in the squad, for them to find new teams at the end of the season," he said.
"I think it's an end of an era for Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile, because the club have brought in their replacement last summer and in Janauary.
"Mothobi Mvala, Lebo Mothiba, and Thapelo Maseko should also be ready to leave in the summer for a new club."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.