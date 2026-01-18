Limpopo floods: death toll rises to 17 as government declares national disaster
- The number of people who died in the Limpopo floods has increased as the South African Weather Service warned of more rain in the province
- Over 15 people died after they drowned in different incidents, and the government declared the floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga a national disaster
- A Yellow Level 2 Warning has been issued
LIMPOPO — The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has declared the Limpopo and Mpumalanga floods a natural disaster. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that floods in Limpopo will continue as the death toll rose to 17.
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) welcomed the Head of the National Disaster Management Centre, Dr Elias Sithole's decision to declare the floods a national disaster. Sithole said that the floods caused loss of life and devastation in other provinces,, including KwaZulu-Natal, the North West, and the Eastern Cape.
The declaration comes as the death toll in Limpopo increased to 17. The victims died from various drowning incidents, including children who drowned in overflowing pit latrines.
This is a developing story.
