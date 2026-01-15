Heavy flooding has caused significant damage in several districts of Limpopo, including Vhembe, Mopani and parts of Sekhukhune

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Giyani area in Mopani, where several homes were wiped away by the severe flooding

A woman was rescued by members of the South African National Defence Force after she was stuck in a tree for hours

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited flood-hit Giyani, where a five-year-old passed away after he was swept away by the raging water. Image: @PresidencyZA

LIMPOPO – A five-year-old boy has been tragically killed as a result of severe flooding in the Giyani area of Limpopo.

The news was confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited the area on 15 January 2026. Ramaphosa flew into the province to assess the damage following heavy rains in the province. Heavy rainfall and flooding have battered several districts, including Vhembe, Mopani and parts of Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Capricorn.

The flooding has left roads and bridges submerged and damaged homes and other buildings. Education has also been affected, as learners were unable to return to school for the start of the new academic year.

Several districts in Limpopo were devastated by severe flooding, resulting in the loss of life as well. Image: @SAPoliceService

Youngster confirmed dead as a result of floods

During his brief visit to the town of Giyani in the Mopani district, Ramaphosa assessed the damage sustained as a result of the flooding. He also confirmed that a five-year-old boy had passed away.

The youngster, Ayanda Shivambu, was with his mother at the time of the floods, and they were both swept away by the water. His mother was later found clinging to a tree in the area. It’s reported that she was hanging onto the tree for a few hours, just above the raging water. She was eventually rescued by members of the South African National Defence Force, but the five-year-old was not found.

President confirms 36 homes were destroyed

The president also noted that 36 homes were wiped away in Giyani as a result of the flooding. The homes were built on the banks of the river. Some residents who spoke to eNCA about the incident said that they lost everything in the floods, including their animals. They also did not know where they would be sleeping tonight, amid fears of further rains in the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has raised an alert to Red Level 10 for further severe flooding in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Forecasts predict a further 100mm to 200mm of rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.

