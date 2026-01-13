Three people who were trapped at the Mutale River in Limpopo have been rescued after the heavy rains trapped them in the region

The woman and her two daughters, who were rescued, were trapped in the rain for three days between a stream and the Mutale River

The rainfall in the province continues as residents plead with the government to assist in villages where residents are still trapped

THOHOYANDOU, LIMPOPO — A mother and her two daughters were rescued on 13 January 2026 after they were trapped in the rain for three days.

According to SABC News, the woman and her children were trapped between the Mutale River and a stream at the Gwakwani River. The trio was on their way home from visiting a neighbouring village when they were trapped.

Severe weather as residents plead for help

Residents from Giyani in the province were worried about the continuous downpours the province has been experiencing. One of the residents, Vinolia Ndobe, told SABC News that roads were flooded and bridges had been flooded. Small cars have been swept away, making it difficult for movements to and from the area.

Ndobe said the municipality has not provided communities with assistance. She said the Mall of Giyani was closed due to the rain. She pleaded with the authorities to notify people to avoid certain flooded roads. She added that the roads she used to travel are always flooded due to blocked sewage systems.

La Niña brings heavy rainfall

The South African Weather Service predicted that the La Niña weather phenomenon is affecting parts of the country, including Limpopo, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Free State. The cooling of the eastern and central parts of the Pacific Ocean resulted in a change in global weather patterns. Parts of the country will experience higher-than-normal rainfall until April.

These provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, experienced severe thunderstorms two weeks before Christmas due to La Niña. Widespread showers hit most of the province, resulting in floods in different parts of the province. The rest of the country alsoexperienced heavy rainfall and flooding due to the La Niña weather pattern.

