The African National Congress (ANC) has warned members against early leadership campaigns ahead of the 2027 National Conference

This comes after reports of lobbying for South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe as party president emerged amid succession debates

The party stated that the focus should shift to improving governance and service delivery ahead of the local government elections

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The ANC said its National Executive Committee (NEC) had resolved that no leadership campaigns. Image: Jemal Countess, GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress (ANC) has cautioned its members against promoting billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe as a potential party president under the banner of the so-called "PM27" campaign.

Reports of lobbying efforts

In a statement, the ANC said its National Executive Committee (NEC) had resolved that no leadership campaigns should take place ahead of the party's 2027 National Conference. The NEC described any premature mobilisation as being in direct conflict with its collective decision and warned that members who defy the directive would face disciplinary consequences.

The development follows reports of lobbying efforts in Gauteng, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, provinces often viewed as key battlegrounds in ANC leadership contests. The issue has added to growing succession debates as President Cyril Ramaphosa nears the latter part of his term. The party said its immediate priority remains the upcoming local government elections, addressing governance shortcomings and rebuilding voter confidence after recent electoral setbacks.

Paul Mashatile, Thoko Didiza, and Fikile Mbalula have all been mentioned as possible contenders. image: MyANC/X

Source: Getty Images

Focus efforts on improving governance and service delivery

It stated that party structures, deployees and members are expected to focus their efforts on improving governance and service delivery. According to IOL, succession dynamics are understood to be intensifying behind the scenes. Deputy President Paul Mashatile, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula have all been mentioned as possible contenders. Mashatile is believed to enjoy strong support in Gauteng and parts of Limpopo, while Mbalula has reportedly strengthened relations with Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane.

The ANC said parallel leadership campaigns are divisive and risk distracting the organisation from its core mandate. It indicated that appropriate steps would be taken to enforce compliance with NEC decisions in line with the party's constitution and longstanding traditions.

3 More stories about the ANC

Briefly News also reported that the African National Congress campaign for billionaire Patrice Motsepe to become the party’s president has been amplified. A website was launched under his panner and it fueled speculation of Motsepe’s alleged political ambitions.

also reported that the African National Congress campaign for billionaire Patrice Motsepe to become the party’s president has been amplified. A website was launched under his panner and it fueled speculation of Motsepe’s alleged political ambitions. Fikile Mbalula has warned against African National Congress (ANC) members campaigning too early ahead of the 2027 elective conference. The party's Secretary General warned that there would be disciplinary action taken against anyone campaigning ahead of time.

African National Congress veteran and former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize called on leaders to be elected honestly and transparently. He cautioned against the use of financial means to campaign for votes and weighed in on the impact of ANC members resorting to this form of campaigning.

Source: Briefly News