Fikile Mbalula has warned against African National Congress (ANC) members campaigning too early ahead of the 2027 elective conference

The party's Secretary General warned that there would be disciplinary action taken against anyone campaigning ahead of time

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mbalula's comments and the upcoming race for the ANC leadership

The party’s 56th National Conference will be held in Nasrec, Johannesburg, in 2027, where the new National Executive Committee (NEC), as well as the ‘Top Six’ leaders of the national executive, will be elected.

While the race to replace Cyril Ramaphosa heats up, Mbalula warned members against campaigning prematurely, saying they will be dealt with if they do.

What did Mbalula say?

Speaking at the party’s National Lekgotla in Boksburg on Saturday, 24 January 2026, the ANC’s Secretary General shut down talks of succession.

While no candidate has officially thrown their name in the ring for the post, there have been instance were some candidates have campaigns running in the background.

In May 2025, some supporters were wearing a T-shirt with the words, ‘Mashatile is our hope’. Earlier this month, in January 2026, a video surfaced showing T-shirts printed with PM27 on them. The T-shirts represented Patrice Motsepe, who is one of the favourites to win the ANC presidency, even though he has ruled out running for the post. Mbalula responded to those allegations as well.

With mini campaigns happening in the background, Mbalula warned that members engaging in those activities would be punished.

“People must wait with their candidates,” he stated.

“We don’t want to single out one person. We saw T-shirts being produced. But those T-shirts, if we found them in our branches, we have given a clear instruction to our structures that individuals who are going to undertake those activities in the name of the ANC, we are going to deal with them, he said.

He added that there was one individual in Limpopo who was already disciplined for this reason.

Who are Ramaphosa’s possible successors?

While Mbalula has called for no campaigning yet, he remains one of the favourites to replace Ramaphosa.

The ANC’s SG is considered one of the leading candidates, along with current Deputy President, Paul Mashatile. Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Dr Motsepe, is also said to stand a good chance, should he decide to contest.

With the ANC Women’s League pushing for a female president, the party’s 1st Deputy Secretary General, Nomvula Mokonyane, and Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, are also considered candidates for the post.

Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is also reportedly willing to contest the party’s top post.

South Africans react to Mbalula’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Mbalula’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Brian's Page asked:

“When will intelligent people stand up? We will never survive another 5 years of the ANC.”

Mankgae Phaka stated:

“He is acting like Zuma, who, before being voted in for the second term, was warning his rivals not to raise their hands to say they are available while raising his and saying he was available to serve again.”

Khomotjo Molekoa added:

“This guy thinks he's clever. When his manic supporters sing, he enjoys it.”

Louis Govender stated:

“All these old African National Crooks must retire. We are tired of the ANC government.”

Ivan Viljoen noted:

“Haha. You guys have been campaigning since the last conference. That's why you never get anything done.”

