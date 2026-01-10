The African National Congress's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, was on the receiving end of South Africans' punchlines and retorts

Mbalula posted a picture of an African National Congress-themed book cover wrap in preparation for the first term of school

South Africans joked about the cover, and others were not impressed by Mbalula's attempt at humour

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.

Fikile Mbalula was roasted on social media. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula's attempt to encourage South Africans to prepare for the reopening of schools and to support the ANC backfired, as South Africans berated him on social media.

Mbalula posted a picture on his @MbalulaFikile X account on 9 January 2026. The photo was of a roll of wrapping paper that could be used to cover school books. Mbalula attempts a humorous caption:

"Uzoyitholakanjani ungayi'eskolweni?" which is translated "How will you get it if you don't go to school?"

Fikile Mbalula's colourful remarks

Mbalula is not one to shrink from controversy. He has gone viral in the past for statements he previously made. Mbalula took a swipe at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness and suspected fixer Brown Mogotsi on 23 November 2025. He spoke at an ANC event in Sedibeng, Gauteng, where he roasted him.

Mbalula also called on jobseekers on 9 January to refer employers who want candidates with experience to him. He called on companies and government institutions to waive the experience requirement to increase jobseekers' likelihood of being employed.

Fikile Mbalula was mocked. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

Netizens blast him

South Africans retorted in the comment section with sarcastic and hilarious comments about scenarios of children who would purchase the book cover.

Mr Morale & The Big Steppers said:

"That child will cheat. He will bribe the teachers. Probably get a feeding scheme tender and never feed his peers. He will probably talk about Mandela when they ask him to give a speech."

Thuli said:

"After using this cover, your kids will never fail. They will get marks via connections."

Qhawe Bomvu said:

"Imagine covering your child's book with failure, corruption, and incompetence. What futureare you projecting?"

Shikwamabanamandla said:

"Any child who comes to our schools with their books covered with this nonsense must fail, irrespective of how they performed."

Moshe said:

"SG, please use these covers for your enrollment in a short course with UNISA."

South Africans slam Fikile Mbalula for list of favourite songs

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were outraged when Mbalula shared a list of his songs before the close of the year. Netizens criticised his song list.

Mbalula said that South African artists produced excellent music in 2026. He then shared the top 10 songs, and he was roasted.

"Maybe if you focused on the bread and butter issues of ordinary South Africans, such as jobs, healthcare, and home ownership, instead of listening to music, your party wouldn't be suffering in the polls," a social media user said.

Source: Briefly News