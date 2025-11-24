The African National Congress Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, took a swipe at Brown Mogotsi, who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Mogotsi was called to appear before the Commission of Inquiry after various witnesses linked him with suspected criminal cartel bosses

South Africans commenting on his statements slammed Mbalula and accused him of being a hypocrite

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula slammed Brown Mogotsi. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @MbalulaFikile/X

Source: UGC

FREE STATE — The African National Congress's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, criticised North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in November 2025.

News Live SA posted a video of Mbalula speaking at the 16th Sedibeng Regional Conference on 23 November 2025 on its @newslivesa X account. In the video, Mbalula addresses members of the party in Sesotho.

Mbalula roasts Brown Mogotsi

He said that he saw a man called Brown Mogotsi run out of words while testifying in Tshwane, Gauteng. He said Brown Mogotsi said that men would fall once he testifies before the Madlanga Commission. However, Mbalula said, Brown was caught panting and at a loss for words. A clip of Mogotsi complaining about painful shoes and that he was tired.

Fikile Mbalula spoke about Brown Mogotsi in Sedibeng. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

View the X videos here:

Brown Mogotsi's testimony before the Mdlanga Commission of Inquiry

Brown Mogotsi testified before the Madlanga Commission about his alleged ties to the underworld. He claimed that he was a spy. He also made allegations against Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelethini and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. However, His testimony was not smooth sailing as he also clashed with evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson.

Mogotsi alleged that Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu had links to the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). He said that Mkhwanazi represented the interests of Western groups and was trained in the United States. He also said that Mkhwanazi played a hand in Misuzulu's ascension to the Zulu throne. He also alleged that King Misuzulu lived in the United States.

Mogotsi also testified about an alleged phone call he had with the late Nathi Mthethwa. Mthethwa, the former Ambassador to France, was found dead in Paris, France, after he fell from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regents Hotel.

South Africans slam Mbalula

Netizens commenting on the post were not pleased with Mbslula's remarks.

Maxwell Mashiane said:

"You must never ridicule spies in pubic. If they decide to ridicule you with the power they have at their disposal, you will be down and buried."

Phukubje said:

"Look who's talking. He is just happy that his name did not pop up."

Myeza said:

"That chancer thought the commission was like the carwash talks he has with his friends at Tontonyane."

Sea Bee said:

"Does Fikile know this guy? He must tone down."

Sibu said:

"All of you at the NEC have something to answer for. If not for corruption, then for running this beautiful country into the ground!!!"

Brown Mogotsi details alleged assassination attempt

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mogotsi testified about the alleged attempt on his life. The incident took place on 3 November 2025 in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Mogotsi testified about the day armed men allegedly opened fire on his vehicle, and he reportedly escaped. He said they initially fired one shot, and he said he fled the scene.

Source: Briefly News