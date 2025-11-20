Dumisani Khumalo Reinstated As Crime Intelligence Head
- General Dumisani Khumalo was reinstated as the head of the Crime Intelligence Division in the South African Police Service
- This was despite Khumalo facing criminal charges after he was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport
- Khumalo testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, and four other senior crime intelligence officers who are charged were also reinstated
GAUTENG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) has reportedly reinstated General Dumisani Khumalo, and a few Crime Intelligence senior officers have been restored to their positions. Khumalo has been reinstated as the head of the Crime Intelligence Division.
According to News24, Crime Intelligence heads from all nine provinces were informed of Khumalo's imminent return in a meeting on 20 November 2025. Four other members of the Crime intelligence are also expected to be reinstated. The officers and Khumalo are facing criminal charges for appointing Dineo Mokwele to the post of brigadier even though she was not qualified for the position.
This is a developing story.
