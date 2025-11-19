Cedric Nkabinde continued his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, and he implicated forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan

Nkabinde commented on the alleged influence O'Sullivan has on the South African Police Service

He alleged that O'Sullivan plotted with the media to prevent former top cop General Khomotso Phahlane from being promoted

The DA and AfriForum were accused of plotting against former top cop Khomotso Phahlane. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Senzo Mchunu's Chief of Staff Cedric Nkabinde implicated forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan in an alleged plot to keep a top cop from being promoted.

Nkabinde appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 19 November 2024 in the Western Cape. He testified and alleged that a meeting took place involving O'Sullivan, the Democratic Alliance, and AfriForum to prevent former Acting National Commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane from getting the position.

He also alleged that suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and former Hawks boss Robert McBride were present at the meeting. Members of the media were also allegedly present. He alleged that AfriForum representatives said the funds were available for the project. Nkabinde did not present concrete evidence to support his allegations.

This is a developing story.

