An audio clip of Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku detailing the incident between her former co-star has been shared online

Former Red Ink actress Nirvana Nokwe previously accused actor Bonko Khoza of sexual assault

In the audio, Nokwe painted a graphic picture of what happened between her and Bonko during a shooting scene, but the investigating officer's response left many people perplexed

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An audio recording of Nirvana Nokwe detailing the incident to an investigating officer emerged. Image: NirvanaNokwe

Source: Instagram

An audio clip of Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku detailing the alleged sexual assault incident she accused Bonko Khoza of has emerged on Twitter (X). Nokwe accused her former co-star, Bonko Khoza, of sexual assault on 16 May 2026, and it seems the incident dates back to 2024, and she had opened a case with the police.

Nirvana speaks with investigating cop

An audio recording has been shared on X on Monday, 18 May, and in it, Nirvana Nokwe was explaining to an investigating officer about what had transpired between her and Bonko Khoza.

Nirvana explained that the director had intended for the murder scene and the violation scene to be two separate shots, and the ciolation scene would not be acted out. Bonko's character was supposed to fall on top of her, whisper a line and then get off. Her character was supposed to scream with him away from her. However, Nirvana alleged that it is not what happened, and that Bonko apparently thrust her.

The 13-minute clip continues with the investigating officer dismissing this as a sexual assault, because "he did not use his hands. He must touch you physically". However, he said the court would be the final decider.

Nirvana, who has since quit acting, refused to accept what the officer was saying to her, leading to a heated back-and-forth.

Listen to the audio clip below, which was shared by @_skambora, with the caption, "Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku on the Bonko Khoza incident, 2024. Listen to the recording, very sad."

Mzansi responds to audio recording

South Africans continue to add their opinion to this rather sensitive matter, and the opinions remain split.

@Jade_she_is shared:

"What is clear is that a line was crossed and the girl’s boundaries were violated. The actor and production know this. Unfortunately for her, they will never admit this because of legal repercussions. It also seems difficult to prove her point using the current law."

@zynnitta_true said:

"So Bonko Khoza wasn’t supposed to thrust against her (both were fully clothed). It wasn’t scripted. I need actors or directors to fully explain to us exactly what must happen exactly on the hot scene because we, as viewers, always assume they do it? Growing up, I thought actors used a pillow in between."

Nirvana Nokwe spoke with an investigating officer about her claims against Bonko Khoza. Image: bonko_khoza

Source: Instagram

@SphiweJohn shared:

"This is tricky and painful to the sister. As it stands, she and Bonko are the two who really know the truth. The trusting part, the guy will say she apologised because he felt that the sister was uncomfortable about the execution of the scene."

@Jade_she_is shared:

"What is clear is that a line was crossed and the girl’s boundaries were violated. The actor and production know this. Unfortunately for her, they will never admit this because of legal repercussions. It also seems difficult to prove her point using the current law."

Bonko Khoza breaks silence

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonko Khoza has since opened up about Nirvana Nokwe's claims that he assaulted her on the set of Red Ink.

Nokwe revealed on social media on Sunday, 17 May 2026, that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the actor.

Source: Briefly News