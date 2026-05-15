Social media has been abuzz ever since the final episode of Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9 aired on Thursday, 15 May 2026

Polygamist Musa Mseleku made some worrying comments about his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku, and this ignited the internet

After his painful words about Mpilo Mseleku, Mzansi took to her Instagram account and noticed a major change

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Mpilo allegedly removed most photos of Musa Mseleku from her Instagram. Image: Mpilomseleku

Source: Instagram

After the season finale of Uthando Nes'thembu, fans flooded the timelines with their opinions and observations. Musa Mseleku is still adamant about not doing the traditional ceremony for his daughter, Mpiloenhle Mseleku.

Both Mpilo and her mother, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku, have been fighting hard for Mseleku to do the surname-changing ceremony, but he has come up with several excuses not to.

Did Mpilo delete her dad from her Instagram?

In the season finale of the hit Mzansi Magic reality TV show, Musa Mseleku remained adamant that he would not do the ceremony, or at least take part in it. This is due to his differences with MaKhumalo and the conflict between them.

Fans noted how Mseleku would be more than willing to do ceremonies for his other kids, the most recent one being for baby Methuli.

MaKhumalo even fought with Mseleku, and during the heated argument, she got emotional and stormed out.

A fan @NomceboMasilel2 took to X to speculate that Mpilo removed most of Musa's photos from her Instagram page.

"Mpilo deleted all the pictures she had of him on her IG. That alone says a lot about how she feels and how she sees him."

Upon observation, there are still two posts with Mseleku, but they also include MaKhumalo. However, the biggest giveaway is that Mpilo unfollowed Musa on IG.

Mpilo has unfollowed Musa Mseleku on Instagram. Image: u.enhle

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Mpilo' actions

Below are some of the reactions online:

@andilebiyana shared their opinion:

"I think Musa has never been about uMpilo from day one. And I also feel his low-key punishing her for whatever situation he had with the biological mother & Makhumalo. Honestly, I’m actually shocked that isiko can be used as a bargain sana."

@The_Sojourner__ reacted:

"But he hurt that child deeply. How can maK love Mpilo more than ubaba omzalayo? This is painful, man, this hurts, even to me, a complete stranger. I just wanna hug that child."

@zeek50101 replied:

"Shame, man. He has hurt that girl bandla. Next, it’s gonna affect her relationship with her siblings. Ibhlungu lento ayishilo uMseleku. In view of the whole nation, yet he cannot sit down with her and tell her how he feels. Ever since she said she can’t shoot and that she can’t have kids for them and asked if it was necessary for number 5, that man tossed her aside."

@NomceboMasilel2 shared:

"And I know she’s smart, so the best thing is to not involve herself in things that do not concern her. Mpilo must focus on work, her relationships, no mama bakhe and just let this man do what he would rather do."

@with_if_mas

"Or she’s just putting up a performance to get you guys talking? MaK would’ve long mentioned that convo to her, so it’s not new."

Mpilo appreciates mom in sweet post

In a previous report from Briefly News, Enhle gushed over her mother, Thobile Khumalo, in a touching social media post.

The sweet post reflected their unbreakable mother-daughter bond and Enhle's undeniable appreciation and admiration for her mother.

Source: Briefly News