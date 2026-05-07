Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo's daughter, Enhle, gushed over her in a touching social media post that left fans in their feelings

The post reflected the pair's unbreakable bond and Enhle's undeniable appreciation and admiration for her mother, whom she described as her "anchor"

Fans and followers couldn't help but gush over the relationship that they had built, especially following the tense marital drama MaKhumalo had experienced in recent months

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mpiloenhle "Mpilo" Mseleku shared a touching message gushing over her mom, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo. Image: u._enhle

Source: Instagram

Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo and her daughter, Mpiloenhle "Mpilo" Mseleku, have shared a beautiful moment that has fans feeling very emotional, where Mpilo posted a special message on social media to tell the world just how much her mother means to her.

Taking to her Instagram page on 25 April 2026, the Izingane Zez'thembu star gushed over MaKhumalo.

"There are no words I could ever use to describe how much this woman anchors me - even the phrase “nothing without you” fails to suffice. I love you, mother."

Her post was accompanied by a photo of her mom from her birthday photoshoot, radiating beauty and elegance. Mpilo described MaKhumalo as her "anchor," showing everyone that their bond is stronger than ever.

While they share an unbreakable bond, MaKhumalo is actually Mpilo’s stepmother. Mpilo’s biological mother is Thobile Zungu, who shared a past relationship with Musa Mseleku. However, MaKhumalo stepped into the role of a maternal figure early on, and she is widely credited for the love and dedication she poured into raising Mpilo as her own.

Mpiloenhle "Mpilo" Mseleku expressed her appreciation for Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo in a touching message. Image: u._enhle

Source: Instagram

The post was filled with so much love and appreciation that it didn't take long for it to go viral, with thousands of people moved by their close relationship, even Mbali "MaNgwabe" Ngwabe, MaKhumalo's friend and sister-wife, gushed over their sweet bond in the comment section, encouraging her to "love her loudly."

"Ncoooh, love her loud, baby girl."

This sweet tribute comes at a very important time for the family. In recent months, MaKhumalo has dealt with some difficult and tense drama regarding her marriage, which has played out in the public eye.

Seeing Mpilo stand by her mother and publicly celebrate their connection gave fans a reason to smile. People couldn't help but gush over how they have built such a solid foundation of support for one another, proving that no matter what is happening in the world, they will always have each other’s backs.

See Mpilo's sweet tribute to MaKhumalo below.

Fans gush over Mpilo and MaKhumalo's relationship

Followers were left in their feelings, admiring the sweet bond between Mpilo and MaKhumalo. Read some of the comments below.

muvhumbi_mulaudzi said:

"You're both blessed to have each other. It's a God thing."

her_majesty_bee wrote:

"God knew too well what He was doing by placing you two in each other's lives. Keep loving each other, blessings always."

glazed_donut_mhi posted:

"The timing of this post, Mpilo. When we are going through a lot, there's no better reminder than 'You're loved at home.'"

ryan_mazibuko113 reacted:

"I see you guys on TV, but what I can safely say you guys are the living definition of mother and daughter love. My God, I need to cultivate my relationship with my mom."

Miss__TC was emotional:

"I didn't cry at Musa's words. This will make me cry."

Fans gushed over the sweet bond between Mpiloenhle "Mpilo" Mseleku and Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo. Image: u._enhle

Source: Instagram

Mpumelelo Mseleku gushes over his wives

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Mpumelelo Mseleku's wives, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela.

The reality TV star and polygamist shared a video of his brides bonding, gushing over the fact that they both chose him out of all the men in the world.

Source: Briefly News