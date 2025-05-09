Musa Mseleku showered MaKhumalo with praises on his social media account after his daughter's graduation ceremony

The businessman received criticism on social media on Friday morning for only showing appreciation to his third wife and not the mother of his daughter

Fans of the reality TV star took to Mseleku's post on Friday to troll him and to request him to respect Mpilo's biological mother

Musa Mseleku thanks Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku for raising his daughter. Images: ThobileK

Popular polygamist Musa Mseleku has thanked his third wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku, for her help in raising his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku.

The reality TV star recently received criticism on social media for calling MaKhumalo a failure during the final episode of the TV show.

The businessman took to his Instagram account on Friday to thank MaKhumalo for raising his daughter, Mpilo Mseleku, who graduated on Thursday, 8 May.

"Yesterday it was a great day indeed for the Mseleku family, uNdlunkulu MaKhumalo Thobile Mseleku served us by raising you Mpiloenhle Aphile Mseleku," says the polygamist.

The reality TV star adds that MaKhumalo made sure that she (Mpilo) goes to school and university, where she graduated.

"To Mpilo, you must always remember that your mother has done this. To your biological mother, thank you for the opportunity," says Mseleku.

South Africans react to Mseleku's post

Fortune Ngidi replied:

"Im sure Mpilo’s biological mom also played a huge role than just giving an “opportunity”. And it’s sad cause even uMpilo she does not acknowledge umawakhe omzalayo (birth mother) at all. Well at least based on what we see on TV and on her social pages. Even if umaka (mother) Mpilo didn’t have much to provide (financially) she’s still umaka Mpilo and those tears she cried during the graduation session says a lot."

Miss Brimotsepe said:

"The words "serve" and" opportunity" are unnecessary. You need to learn how to articulate yourself better, thank people properly, in a simple manner. It's not always about you and being served hle ntate kwena."

Pearl Noxy Nox wrote:

"This is beautiful man, we thank umama wengane (birth mother) for trusting Thobile with her child, and we thank Thobile for doing right by everyone. Congratulations to Mpilo."

University of KZN confirmed on X that Mseleku's daughter, Mpilo Mseleku graduated with a Bachelor of Social Science degree.

"Mpilo Mseleku, star of the reality TV shows Uthando Nes’thembu and its spin-off Izingane Zesithembu, has graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal with a Bachelor of Social Science degree. It was a proud moment for both her biological mother, Thobile Zungu, and her stepmother, Thobile Mseleku," writes the institution on social media.

Musa Mseleku thanks his third wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku for raising his daughter. Image: Musa Mseleku

