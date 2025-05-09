TV personality and actress Dineo Langa recently bid farewell to her Unseen co-star, Sello Motloung

Motloung, who portrays the character of Dineo Langa, and Gail Mabalane's father in the Netflix series passed away in September 2024

South Africans and industry colleagues of the late actor also paid tribute to him this week

Dineo Langa pays tribute to 'Unseen' dad, Sello Motloung in emotional video. Images: Dineo Langa

Source: UGC

Talented actress Dineo Langa, who plays the role of Naledi in Unseen season 2, recently paid tribute to on-screen dad, Sello Motloung.

Veteran actor, Sello Motloung, passed away in September 2024 before Netflix dropped the hit series this May.

The former The Queen actress took to her Instagram account on Friday, 9 May, to share videos of her on-screen dad and her on-screen sister, played by Gail Mabalane.

"If heaven had phone call hours, I'd tell you that your swan song came out beautifully, Pa. You were phenomenal as papa wa Zenzi le Naledi (Naledi and Zinzi's dad). What you gave @gail_mabalane, myself, @rawyalkingsman, and the entire @gambitfma team that week was nothing short of magical," wrote the actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Langa also reveals that she'll never forget the veteran actor and bid farewell to him.

South Africans remember the late actor

Unseen actress Gail Mabalane replied:

"So beautifully said my sis. Thank you, Pa."

Actor Sdumo Mtshali wrote praying emojis and said:

"Bra Sello."

Lufuno Entle said:

"May his beautiful soul continue to rest in eternal peace and rise in glory."

Dorothy Tlou responded:

"I watched season 1 and 2 back-to-back, I kept saying mara our serial killer always touches the blood of her victims. It was really incredible watching."

Rosetta Masipa wrote:

"I traveled with him many times and he was consistent about who he was. Such a vibe of a human being. Aiiiii, Sello, mara what can we say? We are grateful for your body of work because it lives forever."

Miss Dyanti said:

"The baddest sisters!!! The duo we never knew we needed."

Noluthando Masondo 38 wrote:

"Mam, the love and support you showed Zen on this season was the best. You chose her, fought for her and protected her. The last voice message you sent her brought me to tears. Ï now understand you". You gave it in, and I loved every moment of it."

Dan Mbuyiseni replied:

"Sthandwa Sam you and Gail didn't play characters you actually wore them. Because I felt a real bond between the two of you. Big up to you both my favourite."

Dineo Langa pays tribute to 'Unseen' dad, Sello Motloung. Images: Sello Motloung

Source: Facebook

A once-in-a-lifetime love: Dineo Langa’s sweet birthday tribute to Solo melts Mzansi’s heart

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that South African actress Dineo Langa impressed local netizens by sending a heartwarming birthday message to her husband, Solo,

The actress showed her love to her rapper husband of five years, further cementing their place as one of South Africa’s most beloved celebrity couples.

Mzansi netizens reacted on social media to praise the couple, saying they admired the relationship while also wishing Solo a happy birthday.

Source: Briefly News