South African actress Dineo Langa impressed local netizens by sending a heartwarming birthday message to her husband Solo

Dineo showed her love to her rapper husband of five years, further cementing their place as one of South Africa’s most beloved celebrity couples

Mzansi netizens reacted on social media to praise the couple, saying they admired the relationship while also wishing Solo a happy birthday

Mzansi actress Dineo Langa left South African fans swooning after sending a sweet and heartfelt message to her husband Solo.

The Unseen actress sent her husband a birthday message on social media and received praise from all over Mzansi for showing her love.

Actress Dineo Langa sent a sweet and heartfelt birthday message to her husband Solo. Image: dineomoeketsi.

Source: Instagram

Since their wedding in 2019, Solo and Dineo have become one of the most beloved celebrity couples in South Africa, while they were previously praised after sharing a cooking video online.

Dineo Langa shows her love for Solo

Dineo wished Solo happy birthday on her Instagram account:

According to her Instagram account, Dineo sent a sweet message to Solo and hopes for more happiness in their future.

Dineo Langa posted:

“My love, I mean it when I say God made you with me in mind and made sure that we don't make the mistake of missing out on each other in this lifetime. Spending the rest of my life with you is a privilege I don't take for granted.”

Following her appearance on The Queen, Dineo made fans around Mzansi stand up and take notice of her and is currently working on the Netflix show, Unseen.

Watch Dineo announce the new season of Unseen on her Instagram account:

Dineo and Solo set the tone for Mzansi relationships

The popular actress has been in a relationship with Solo for the last 12 years and impressed fans with multiple events to celebrate their wedding in 2019.

Langa, 35, has emerged as a force in the local film industry and she opened up about her career during a January episode of Young, Famous and African.

While Langa enjoys success on the screen, her husband Solo has enjoyed success in the local music scene and has produced several albums in a style described as creative by his fans.

Dineo Langa and Solo have been married for five years. image: Dineomoeketsi and solontsizwa.

Source: Instagram

Fans are in awe of Dineo and Solo’s relationship

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they admire the couple’s relationship, while they also wished Solo a happy birthday.

Mbaureloaded is celebrating:

“Mr Langa we celebrate you 🔥.”

Lungelo.rossoneri admires the couple:

“😍😍😍A once in a lifetime love🔥.”

Thato08_goddess is impressed:

“Taurus & cancerian combo ❤️❤️when u know, you know, happy birthday to him 👑.”

Didimarupeng is a fan:

“Oh, my favourite couple 🔥🔥🔥🔥as always.”

Tadi_wa has respect for the couple:

“One thing about @solontsizwa ? He will be right where his wife is and for THAT, happy birthday to him‼️‼️🥹.”

Dineo and Solo turn heads at Netflix event

As reported by Briefly News, celebrity couple Dineo Langa and Solo turned heads at the Netflix hosted Bridgerton event.

The actress and rapper have been married for five years and have continued to impress fans with their loving relationship which has spanned 12 years.

Source: Briefly News