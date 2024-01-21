Who is Dineo Langa Moeketsi, Kea Khoza from The Queen?

Having been in the South African entertainment industry for over a decade, Dineo Langa Moeketsi needs no introduction as she is a regular face on the red carpet. The singer, actress, TV personality and businesswoman is best known for starring as Kea Khoza on Mzansi Magic’s telenovela The Queen.

Dineo gained notoriety in 2011 after hosting the prestigious O-Access TV show aired on Channel O. She has, however, taken a surprising career turn, becoming a sangoma while still acting and hosting. Discover Moeketsi’s personal facts before we delve into more intriguing details about her life.

Dineo Langa Moeketsi’s profile summary and bio

Full name Dineo Bridgette Moeketsi Famous as Dineo Langa Moeketsi Gender Female Date of birth 20 July 1987 Age 36 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater National School of the Arts, New York Film Academy Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Zothile Langa Parents Kgomotso Moeketsi Profession Actress, singer, TV personality and businesswoman Net worth $100,000-$1 million Social media Instagram

How old is Dineo Langa Moeketsi?

Dineo Langa Moeketsi (aged 36 as of 2024) was born on 20 July 1987 in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is the daughter of South African radio personality KG Moeketsi, formerly Kgomotso Moeketsi.

Regarding her education, Langa attended the National School of Arts (NSA) in Johannesburg before travelling abroad to further her education at the New York Film Academy.

Is Dineo Moeketsi Zulu or Xhosa?

Dineo’s tribe has always been a subject of public interest due to her multilingualism. Although the on-screen star is Xhosa, she can speak Xulu, Tswana and English.

Dineo Moeketsi’s husband

The TV personality is married to award-winning South African rapper Zothile 'Solo' Langa. The duo met in 2011 via a blind date organized by a mutual friend.

They dated for seven years before exchanging nuptials on 14 September 2019 at Embassy Hill in Constantia Valley, Cape Town. Although televised on the wedding TV show Kwakuhle Kwethu, the ceremony was only attended by close friends and family.

Is Dineo Moeketsi a sangoma?

Various sources report that both Dineo and her husband are sangomas. According to Solo, he received the calling as a kid but did not fully embrace it until years later. Conversely, the actress recently embraced her calling, and they both went through an initiation process together.

Professional career

Moeketsi has starred in numerous TV shows, including playing Naledi Thebe on eTV’s Scandal!. She also potrayed Mmakoena Molefe on SABC 3 new telenovela The Estate.

During the 2020 lockdown, Dineo hosted the South African Music Awards alongside Donovah Goliath. In 2021, she hosted the South African Film & Television Awards.

How much is Dineo Moeketsi’s net worth?

According to reports, the Joburg native has an alleged net worth of $100,000-$1 million at the time of writing.

Kea has amassed this wealth from her successful career as an actress, singer, television personality and entrepreneur.

Dineo Langa Moeketsi has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the South African entertainment industry. Despite her status as a celebrity child, Langa has worked tirelessly to be where she is today.

