Get to know Kay Bikitsha outside of Gqeberha: a view of the actress' life

Kay Bikitsha is a South African actress famous for starring Nozuku in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire. The young actress has also appeared in other television shows and productions. Discover the life of Kay Bikitsha outside of Gqeberha.

Kay Bikitsha rose to fame for her leading role in Gqeberha: The Empire. She shares the stage with big names such as The Wife star Zikhona Sodlaka and The Queen star Zandile Msutwana.

Kay Bikitsha's profile summary

Full name Kamvelihle Bikitsha Other names Kay Bikitsha Gender Female Date of birth 2000 Age 23 years old (in 2024) Place of birth Mthatha, Eastern Cape Country South Africa Nationality South African Education Marketing Management Alma mater University of Johannesburg Occupation Actress Known for Gqeberha: The Empire Social media X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok

How old is Kamvelihle Bikitsha?

Kay, whose real name is Kamvelihle Bikitsha, is 23 years of age in 2024. She was born in 2000 in Mthatha but grew up in KuGatyana in Willowvale, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Kay Bikitsha's education

Kay attended the Gonubie Primary School, where she had drama lessons in Grade 6. In Grade 7, she played Shakespeare's Lady Macbeth. She later proceeded to Stirling High School, where she wrote, directed, and produced for the Ubuntu Cultural Society and Xhosa Cultural Society. Kay later enrolled at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in 2021 to pursue a degree in Marketing Management.

Kay Bikitsha's career and TV roles

Kay started performing as a teenager and made her television acting debut in the recurring role of 2 Sly in Umbuso, the Mzansi Magic drama series, aired on April 3, 2022. She also featured in the final season of The Queen, the Mzansi Magic soap opera.

Her breakthrough came when she was featured in Gqeberha: The Empire. This marked her first television leading role as one of three wives in a polygamous union. The series debuted on January 16, 2023.

Social media presence

The celebrated actress is present across various social media platforms. Kay Bikitsha's Instagram @kay.bikitsha boasts over 113,000 followers as of January 2024. She is also active on (X) Twitter, where she has 3260 followers.

Over on TikTok, Kay has garnered 61,300 followers. One of her videos, posted in November 2023, has accumulated 1.7 million views. In the video, Kay is seen doing the Guess the Song challenge.

Above is everything we know about the life of Kay Bikitsha outside of Gqeberha. Despite being a famous figure, the talented thespian keeps her private life out of the public's prying eyes.

