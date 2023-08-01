How long has Bongiwe Msomi been captain of the SA Netball team?

As the 2023 Netball World Cup comes to Cape Town, South Africa, for the first time in Africa, Bongiwe Msomi is a top female athlete playing. She has been a formidable leader and an exceptional athlete at the helm of the South African Netball team for a commendable period. She has also been named World Netball's official athlete ambassador for Africa for her unique talent.

Bongiwe Msomi is a famous netball player, baton-bearer, manager, captain, and coach. Her dedication and unwavering commitment to the sport propelled her toward success nationally and internationally. She serves as the coach and manager for the netball team of the University of Johannesburg.

Bongiwe Msomi's profile summary and bio

Background information

Bongiwe Msomi's full name is what she has maintained over the years. She was born and raised in Mpumalanga, known as Hammarsdale, a city near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Her mother was a machinist who made clothes in a factory, while her father, who passed away in 2008, was a community leader. She is the fifth of eight children, and one of her younger sisters plays netball provincially.

How old is Bongiwe Msomi?

Bongiwe Msomi's age as of 2023 is 35. She was born on 19 January 1988 under the Capricorn zodiac sign.

The talented netball coach completed her high school education at Chief Luthayi High School in 2005. She bagged a national Sport Management diploma at the Durban University of Technology in 2012.

When did Bongiwe Msomi start playing netball?

Bongiwe's netball career began in 2004 when she was 16 years old. Initially watching her friends train, she was later meant to step in as a player when they were short-handed one day. During the game, coach Sithembiso Mncwabe was impressed by her skills and invited her to join their training sessions. He provided her with a kit.

The following year, she represented the eThekwini Region at the Salga KZN-DSR Games. She became part of the team, eventually captaining the under-19 team at the World Youth Netball Championships in the Cook Islands. In 2011, at 23, she debuted for the South African national team SPAR Proteas in the World Netball Championships in Singapore. She plays as a centre and wing attacker.

In her career, she served as an ambassador for the Girls Only Project, empowering women and girls through sports. She also established the Bongi Msomi Legacy Project in her hometown, Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, offering financial support, kits, travel expenses, and food to aspiring netball players in the underprivileged community.

Bongi is also signed to Roc Nation Sports and serves as an ambassador for Puma, Score Drink, and Telkom Stand Tall Campaign as an ambassador. She boasts an impressive 150 caps in her name.

How long has Bongi Msomi been captain?

She has been a captain for the South Africa Spar Proteas National Team, known as Gauteng Fireballs, for seven years. In 2013, she became the vice-captain under Maryka Holtzhausen and officially took captaincy in 2016.

Under her leadership, the Bongiwe Msomi team achieved their most successful Netball World Cup performance in 2019, securing an inspiring fourth-place finish in the World Netball Cup in Liverpool.

She proudly partners with Raeesa Abdulla. Bongi also played a vital role in leading the Gauteng Golden Fireballs to their historic maiden Telkom Netball League title, earning the Best Centre Court Player Award in 2020 and 2015.

Msomi's first international netball contract was with Surrey Storm in the UK Netball Superleague. The team's coach, Tamsin Greenway, spotted her talent at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and offered her a place on the team.

She played centre and wing attack for the team in 2015 and later played for Wasps in 2017, where she secured victories for both teams. She later joined the Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball in 2018 but eventually returned to Wasps Netball in the UK.

Following her departure from Wasps and return to South Africa, Bongiwe Msomi assumed a coaching role at the University of Johannesburg in 2019. As a mentor, she witnessed some of her players progress to the senior national team. As their captain, she will lead the Proteas in the first-ever netball World Cup hosted in Africa.

Bongiwe Msomi's personal life

The South African athlete is private about her personal life. Is Bongiwe Msomi married? There is no information on who is Bongiwe Msomi's husband or boyfriend. She appears to be single, as no man has been publicly connected to her romantically.

Bongiwe Msomi's pictures are available on her verified Instagram account with over 15,000 followers.

Net worth

Popular Bio's website shows her net worth is between $1 and $5 million. Bongiwe earned this as a netball player, manager, and coach. Her promotions and ambassadorial deals are also sources of her wealth.l.

Bongiwe Msomi is a force to reckon with in netball sports. Her story of grass to grace has inspired many to achieve their dreams. Besides representing and giving the country honour, her contributions to humanity and her community make her among South Africa's favourite athletes.

