Who is Darez Diggs? Age, family, NFL draft, education, profiles, net worth

The Diggs brothers are prominent figures among NFL fans. Darez Diggs is one of the renowned brothers and a former American football player. He was playing as a cornerback for the University of Alabama. He now works in the fashion industry as the owner of Blue Boii, a lifestyle brand.

Darez Diggs is a member of a popular athletic family and a younger brother to Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the NFL's Buffalo Bills. Here is everything you need to know about his life.

Profile summary

Full name Darez Diggs Gender Male Date of birth 18 December 1995 Age 27 years (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington, DC, United States Current residence Washington, DC, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'2" (187 cm) Weight 209 lbs (95 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Stephanie Diggs Father Aron Diggs Sr Siblings 4 Relationship status Single School Friendship Academy College National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Profession Professional footballer Net worth $3 million Instagram @marseandiggs

Darez Diggs' biography

Darez Diggs was born on 18 December 1995 in Washington, DC, United States. He was born to Stephanie and Aron Diggs Darez and was raised alongside four siblings.

Who is the oldest of the Diggs brothers?

Stefon is the oldest among his brothers. Trevon is the youngest, born on 20 September 1998; he is 24 years old.

Darez Diggs's brother, Stefon, was 14 years old when their father died, and he became a father figure and guide to his mother and siblings. He was the unofficial coach to Darez and Trevon at the beginning of their football career.

How old is Darez Diggs?

As of 2023, Darez Diggs' age is 27 years old. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Education

Darez got his high school diploma from the Friendship Academy in the US. Afterwards, he went to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Career

Darez started his career as a football player on his college team, and after a while, he made it to the professional college team. In 2012, his coach Aazar Abdul Rahim described him as the team's best blocking receiver.

He played for the Morgan State Bears in 2013 as a defensive back and wide receiver. Then, in 2015, he committed to the University of Alabama Blazers (UAB) after rejecting offers from the West Virginia Mountains and Buffalo Bills.

As a result, he made it to the 2016 recruiting class, and in 2018, he enrolled at the UAB Blazers.

Darez later upgraded his career by playing for the NFL as a cornerback for two seasons. In 2019, he was traded from the Lions to the Seahawks. In the end, he returned to his college team, UAB Blazers.

Darez Diggs currently works in the fashion industry, running his own lifestyle brand and clothing line, Blue Boii.

Did Darez Diggs get drafted?

No, he wasn't. His brother Stefon Diggs' NFL draft happened in 2015, where the Minnesota Vikings selected him for the 5th and 145th overall when he ran for the 20-yard shuttle in 4.11 seconds and the 60-yards in 11.46 seconds.

Based on Darez Diggs' stats, as a cornerback for the UAB Blazers, he was ranked the 123rd national talent as a recruiter and 5th best football prospect in DC for the 2016 class. At the same time, he came 12th as a cornerback with a composite score of 0.8059 by 247 Sports.

What is Darez Diggs' net worth?

According to KemiFilani, Darez Diggs' net worth is alleged to be $3 million.

How tall is Darez Diggs?

Darez Diggs' height is 6 feet 2 inches (187 centimetres), and he weighs 209 pounds (95 kilograms). Darez has black hair and eyes.

What team is Darez Diggs on?

Darez Diggs' team was the University of Alabama Blazers. He was a cornerback and wide receiver. He also represented UAB in Birmingham as one of their youngest cornerbacks.

What number is Darez Diggs?

He wore jersey number 35 while playing for the Morgan State Bears football team.

How many Diggs are in the NFL?

Currently, there are three players named Diggs in the NFL. The players are namely; Quandre Diggs, Stefon Diggs, and Trevon Diggs. Quandre is not related to Stefon and Trevon Diggs; however, Stefon and Trevon are brothers.

Quandre Diggs plays for the Seattle Seahawks, while Stefon Marsean Diggs is a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills.

Where is Trevon Diggs today?

Trevon presently plays in the National Football League (NFL) for the Dallas Cowboys. He was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Darez Diggs' latest news

According to reports, Darez Diggs was captured on camera allegedly initiating a violent assault on an individual inside an elevator. The incident was documented in a video obtained by TMZ, showing Diggs exiting the elevator while in a verbal exchange with an unidentified man.

Los Angeles Police, who were notified about the incident, stated that the suspects had already left the premises upon their arrival.

Authorities revealed that a robbery had been reported involving three men who allegedly stole an orange purse containing diamonds and other jewellery. While an investigation is currently underway, no arrests have been made as of now. The incident reportedly occurred on 29 May 2023.

Fun facts

Darez has a younger sister named sister Porsche Green.

He loves wearing hoodies and puffy jackets.

He is quite fashionable.

Darez Diggs' agility, strength, and body physique gave him access to exploits as an athlete in the game. He skillfully followed in his renowned brothers' footsteps but now runs his own lifestyle brand and clothing line called Blue Boii.

