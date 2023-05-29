Biography of John Gotti Agnello, Victoria Gotti's son

John Agnello's fame comes from being the grandson and one of the many namesakes of mafia boss The Dapper Don. He also starred in a reality show alongside his two brothers and mother. Once known for his spikey hairdo, an affinity for hair gel and blue eye contacts, a lot has changed for the now-married father of two.

Victoria Gotti's son John Agnello. Photo: @jgotti_agnello

Source: Instagram

The Gottis are known for being a real-life Italian-American mafia family. Once led by the now-deceased Teflon Don, most remaining members have opted for a more suburban existence. The descendants of the Gambino crime family now comprise doting husbands and fathers, an MMA fighter, and a few authors, a stark contrast to the once notorious lineage.

John Gotti Agnello's profile and bio summary

Full name John Gotti Agnello Date of birth 5 May 1987 Age 36 years in 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Long Island, New York Current residence West Hills, New York Nationality American Religion Christian Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet 10 inches Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Alina Sanchez Children Johnny Michael Parents Victoria Carmine Sr. Siblings Carmine Jr. Frank Justine (stillborn) Education St. Dominic High School Known as John Gotti's grandson Social media Instagram

John Gotti Agnello's age

The former reality TV star was born on 5 May 1987 in Long Island, New York, United States. He is 36 years old as of May 2023, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

John Gotti Agnello's height

The star is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, which is 178 cm. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

John Gotti Agnello's net worth

He has an estimated net worth of $500,000 to $1 million. This includes his assets and money he made from his appearance on the family reality show.

John Gotti Agnello's wife

Victoria's son is married to long-time sweetheart Alina Sanchez. According to an interview, the couple met before college and tied the knot 10 years later.

John with his wife, Alina Sanchez. Photo: @jgotti_agnello

Source: Instagram

John Gotti Agnello's wedding

The reality star and Alina married in a lavish wedding ceremony on 25 September 2015. Described as a scene from The Godfather, the event lasted almost 24 hours, starting at 17:00 on Friday and ending at 13:00 on Saturday, 26 September.

John and his wife, Alina Sanchez, at their wedding. Photo: @jgotti_agnello

Source: Instagram

The ceremony occurred at the Oheka Castle on Long Island and had 500 guests. The nuptials made headlines after it was alleged that guests were "required" to bring gifts worth at least $5,000.

Guests in attendance included John Travolta, set to depict the groom's mobster grandfather in a biopic, and Entourage star Kevin Connoly and Goodfellas actress Debi Mazar.

John Gotti Agnello's TV shows

The Agnello family had a reality show that followed the life of the recently divorced Mafia princess, Victoria, and her three sons, Carmine, John and Frank.

John, Frankie, Victoria, and Carmine at the launch of their reality TV series in 2004. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

The season premiere of Growing Up Gotti was on 2 August 2004 and was a success with the viewers. They received three Teen Choice Award nominations.

The series got cancelled in 2005 after three seasons and 41 episodes. The network, A&E, mentioned poor ratings led to their decision to pull the plug. In 2014, to mark the 10th anniversary of the reality show, a one-hour reunion special was aired.

John Gotti Agnello's profiles

The reality star is active on social media. He shares content about his wife, kids, and brothers on his Instagram account.

John Gotti Agnello MMA

Gotti III, the grandson of Gambino crime family boss The Dapper Don, made his professional debut as an MMA fighter on 27 October 2017.

The athlete is scheduled to face Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather on 11 June 2023 in South Florida as part of Mayweather's exhibition roadshow.

Who is Carmine Agnello married to?

According to The Post, Carmine "The Bull" Agnello is married to 50-year-old Danielle Vangar. They met when she was visiting her father, Armenian activist Mourad "Moose" Topalian, who was serving time for weapons and explosives possession.

Carmine and Danielle started dating in 2003 while he was incarcerated and got married after his release from prison in 2008. They have welcomed three children and presently live in Ohio, Cleveland.

How much is the Gotti family worth?

The Gambino crime family was worth $500 million under the leadership of The Dapper Don. At the time of his death in 2002, The Don's net worth was $30 million.

What happened to Carmine Agnello?

According to sources, Carmine was arrested in 2015 for racketeering, conspiracy, and other charges. He was accused of running an illegal car-scrapping scheme from his Cleveland auto body shop.

The former member of the Gambino crime family pleaded guilty in 2017 and agreed to pay a fine of $180,000 to avoid jail time.

John Agnello is now a devout husband and a father to two boys. Despite coming from a known crime family, Agnello has lived a relatively mundane life.

