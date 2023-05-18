Will Ferrell is a veteran actor and mainly a comedic treasure in Hollywood. He is well known for his goofball antics that have made him remain on top of the game for nearly three decades. But, what fans are always curious to know is whether his sons will take after his footsteps. Let us look into Axel Ferrell’s biography, his third son, to understand if this is possible.

Axel Ferrell is best known as the third son of comedy giant Will Ferrell.

Source: Getty Images

Comedic actor Will Ferrell has been featured in many films as a father. He often comes across as funny, friendly, a bit goofy, but overall loving. Who is Will Ferrell's son? Will is indeed a father of three handsome boys. For today, let us focus on his last born, Axel Ferrell.

Axel Ferrell’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Will Ferrell’s son Full name Axel Paulin Ferrell Date of birth 23 January 2010 Place of birth Los Angeles, California Zodiac sign Aquarius Age 13 years (as of May 2023) Nationality American Father Will Ferrell Mother Viveca Paulin Siblings Magnus and Mattias Paulin Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel

Axel Ferrell’s age

Axel Ferrell’s birthday is celebrated every 23rd of January. He was born on 23 January 2010 in Los Angeles and is 13 years old as of May 2023.

Will Ferrell's son Axel Ferrell is his last born. He was born in 2010 in LA, California.

Source: Getty Images

Axel Ferrell’s parents

His father is comedy star Will, and his mother is Viveca Paulin. The two first crossed paths in 1995 at an acting class. Soon after, they started dating and exchanged vows in 2000. They have been together ever since.

Axel Ferrell’s brothers

His eldest brother is Magnus Paulin, born on 7 March 2004. He is 19 years old as of May 2023. His other elder brother is Mattias Paulin, born on 30 December 2006.

How many children does Will Ferrell have?

There are rumours that Colin Farrell is also Will’s son, which could mean he has four children. However, is Colin Farrell Will Ferrell's son? No, he is not. Irish actor Colin Farrell is the son of Rita and Eamon Farrell.

Axel Ferrell has two older brothers: Magnus Paulin and Mattias Paulin Ferrell.

Source: Getty Images

How old is Will Ferrell now?

The father of three was born on 16 July 1967 in Irvine, California. He is 55 years old as of May 2023.

Upbringing

Little is known about their upbringing despite their father’s celebrity status. Nevertheless, Will is always happy to share a few pictures as he spends time with each of his sons or collectively.

From all the pictures and interviews the comedy guru has done in reference to his sons, it is clear that he loves them dearly. However, in one interview, the actor joked that raising three boys is like running a prison, since you have to bark out orders like “Upstairs now!’ ‘Brush teeth!’ or ‘Lights out!’”.

Axel and his brothers are also very close and often enjoy doing several things together. For example, the star revealed that his sons are very much into Halloween and even pick out his Halloween costume every year. As a result, it has become a standing tradition in his home.

Axel Ferrell is very close to his father and brothers.

Source: Getty Images

Axel Ferrell’s movies

Back in 2013, Paulin starred in the film Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues alongside his father and brothers. Fans were excited and hopeful that Paulin was finally taking after his parents’ footsteps. Sadly, he has never appeared in any other project ever since.

Axel Ferrell is the last-born son of comedy giant Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca Paulin. Although the thirteen-year-old is yet to solidify an acting career, he has starred in the film Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

