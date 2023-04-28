Who is Marc Rudolph? Age, spouse, siblings, profiles, net worth

Marc Rudolph is a professional music engineer from the United States of America. He is the only son of the late legendary American soul singer Minnie Riperton. Minnie is known for songs such as Lovin' You, Memory Lane, and Inside My Love. Unlike his mother, Marc has always led a low-key life, prompting many to ask endless questions about him.

Minnie Riperton, her husband Richard Rudolph and children Maya Rudolph and Marc Rudolph attend the Hollywood Christmas Parade in December 1978 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive

Who is Minnie Riperton's son? Marc Rudolph is her only son. Generally, many people would expect him to be as famous as his mother, but that is not the case. Since childhood, he has kept his life under wraps, and little is known about his personal and career life. In depth analysis reveals some fascinating facts.

Marc Rudolph’s profile and bio summary

Full name Marc Stephen Rudolph Gender Male Date of birth 1968 Age 55 years old (as of April 2023) Place of birth Gainesville, Florida, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Richard Rudolph Mother Minnie Riperton Siblings Maya Rudolph Grandparents Thelma Riperton, Daniel Riperton, Sidney Rudolph, Muriel Neufeld Children One Education Crossroads School, Brown University Profession Audio engineer, singer Net worth Unknown

How old is Maya's brother, Marc Rudolph?

Marc Stephen Rudolph (aged 55 years as of 2023) was born in Gainesville, Florida, United States. The music engineer was reportedly born in 1968. His exact date of birth is unknown.

His parents’ names are Richard Rudolph and Minnie Riperton. Marc Rudolph’s father is a singer-songwriter, producer, and publisher. Some of his popular works include Outland, Virtuosity, and Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within.

Marc Rudolph’s mother was a renowned soul singer. Unfortunately, she passed away on 12 July 1979 in LA, USA. In 1990, Richard remarried Kimiko Kasai, and they have been together since. Kimiko is a former Japanese jazz singer.

Marc's parents sent him to Crossroads School in Los Angeles for his high school studies. Later, he proceeded to Brown University for his higher learning.

Who are Marc Rudolph's siblings?

Maya Rudolph speaks onstage at the "Loot" panel during the Deadline Contenders Television event at Directors Guild Of America on April 16, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant/Deadline

Marc was born into a small family of two children, him and his younger sister. Marc Rudolph’s sister is Maya Rudolph. She is a big name in Hollywood as she has appeared in countless films, including Grown Ups, Big Mouth, and Idiocracy.

Career

Maya Rudolph's brother is a very private individual, unlike his other family members. According to IMDb, he is a music engineer. However, there is no known project he has been featured in. Additionally, he is a singer, as seen from his YouTube channel. Reportedly, he can play over 26 different musical instruments.

Marc Rudolph's net worth

His net worth is unknown. However, he comes from one of the wealthiest families in the US. At the time of her death, his mother had a net worth of $3 million. His father has an alleged net worth of between $1 and $5 million.

Marc Rudolph's wife

He is reportedly married, but his spouse's name is unknown. Rumours have it that the child that appears in one of his YouTube videos is his, meaning he is also a father. However, there is no credible source to back up these claims.

What was the cause of Minnie Riperton's death?

She succumbed to breast cancer on 12 July 1979 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in LA, USA. At the time of her death, she was 31 years old.

How old was Maya Rudolph when her mother, Minnie Riperton, died?

Minnie Riperton (1947 - 1979) performs on stage in New York, in 1977. Photo: Michael Putland

In an interview with, she revealed that her mother died when she was seven. In her words, she said,

My mom died when I was 7. But I know that the place that I was in most of my life was more of a, 'Poor me, why me?' Up until very recently, it was still, like, a sting to talk about her."

Marc Rudolph is the only son of Minnie Riperton. He is a music engineer and singer but not as popular as his other family members. Unlike his sister, he hardly makes public appearances, making it difficult to know more about him.

