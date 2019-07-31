Global site navigation

Top 15 South African Afro soul artists to keep on your radar
by  Jedidah Tabalia Peris Walubengo

South African Afro soul artists have unique ways of expressing their talents. Most are following into the footsteps if the late Grammy Award-winner Miriam Makeba. She was among SA's greatest Afro soul artists of all time. Discover today's most famous Afro soul artists from Mzansi below.

Afro Soul has an international appeal because this music genre features distinct African sounds. Most African artists being celebrated worldwide produce Afro soul songs. Afro soul music sounds good on record and during live performances. It requires vocally talented artists paired with different instruments (modern and traditional).

The top 15 South African Afro soul artists

Millions of music lovers on the continent adore Afro soul music from South Africa. Since the most successful entertainers in SA are Afro soul artists, they inspire upcoming artists to learn and perfect their skills in this area. Check out this list of Afro-soul music artists:

1. Zahara

  • Full name: Bulelwa Mkutukana
  • Born: 9 November 1988
  • Age: 34 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: East London, South Africa
  • YouTube: @ZaharaSouthAfrica

Singer Bulelwa Mkutukana (aka Zahara) is among the world's famous Xhosa Afro-soul artists. She is a part of Warner Music Group and has performed all over Africa. Zahara's big break came in 2011 when she dropped her debut album, Loliwe. It achieved double platinum status within 19 days. Besides Brenda Fassie, she is the second Mzansi artist to reach the status in one record.

2. Amanda Black

  • Full name: Amanda Benedicta Antony
  • Born: 24 July 1993
  • Age: 29 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Mthatha, South Africa
  • YouTube: @AmandaBlackSA

Amanda Black (Amanda Benedicta Antony) is a part of Sony Music Africa. She became famous after being part of season 11 of Idols SA, and in 2016, her debut album ‘Amazulu’ achieved platinum status in three weeks. The singer was rumored to dating rapper Sjava in 2021.

3. Nathi

  • Full name: Nkosinathi Mankayi
  • Born: 23 December 1982
  • Age: 39 years (as of December 2022)
  • YouTube: @OfficialNathi

SA superstar Nathi served 4 years in prison due to a robbery-related offense. He pursued his dream of becoming an artist after jail. In 2015, he released his debut studio album ‘Buyelekhaya’, which had the hit song ‘Nomvula’ as the lead single. The album was certified platinum and won the Best-Selling Album and Best R&B/ Soul/ Reggae Album at the 22nd SAMAs. He has released two more projects and is married.

4. Lira

  • Full name: Lerato Moipone Molapo
  • Born: 14 March 1979
  • Age: 43 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Daveyton, Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Ex-spouse: Robin Kohl
  • YouTube: @MISSLIRA

Afro soul star Lerato Molapo looks up to many legends, including Miriam Makeba, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and Nina Simone. She released her first album ‘All my love’ in 2003. Lira’s albums include 'Feel good' and 'Soul in Mind' were certified platinum. She split from hubby Robin Kohl some years back. Lira does not have children

5. Vusi Nova

  • Full name: Vusi Nova
  • Born: 24 September 1984
  • Age: 38 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Gqeberha, South Africa
  • YouTube: @MUTHALANDTV

Singer/songwriter Vusi Nova is one of the best South African male soul singers. He won the Best Afro Pop Album at the 2017 South African Afro Music Awards. Rumour had it in 2014 that Vusi was planning to marry Joseph Saphra. The singer later spoke about the gay wedding news. He posted his girlfriend Tumi in 2021.

6. Donald Moatshe

  • Full name: Donald Moatshe
  • Born: 7 February 1985
  • Age: 37 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: South Africa
  • YouTube: @TheDonaldTV

Singer Donald Moatshe runs his own record label D-Exclusive that he started in 2011. His debut album ‘Know You Better’ was released in 2010, receiving mixed reactions. Donald’s second album, ‘Train of Love’, which had his hit song ‘I Deserve’, achieved the platinum status. He later released his third album ‘Black and White in 2014 that has also achieved the platinum status. Donald dated television personality Pearl Modiadei in the past.

7. Naima Kay

  • Full name: Lungile Khumalo
  • Born: 25 May 1991
  • Age: 31 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Port Shepstone, South Africa
  • YouTube: @naimakay4850

Singer Naima Kay is also among famous Afro soul artists from South Africa. She is signed to Universal Music (Pty) Ltd. She released her last album ‘All About Love' in 2016, and it featured the track ‘Thando’. Naima has established herself and has been dropping projects consistently since the release of her first album in 2013. It was alleged in 2018 that rapper Junior De Rocka dated Ntando Duma behind Naima's back. Naima Kay has been private about her love life for a long time.

8. Nomfusi

  • Full name: Nomfusi Gotyana
  • Born: 1988
  • Age: 34 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Eastern Cape, South Africa
  • YouTube: @NomfusiVEVO

SA star Nomfusi Gotyana dropped her debut album ‘Kwazibani’ in 2009, which earned her nominations for the Best Female Singer and Best Album at the Metro FM Awards. The album has the track ‘Nontsokolo’, which received a SAMA nomination. Nomfusi's music is influenced by Mo-Town music. Her marriage with Mike Tini ended in 2014.

9. Thandiswa Mazwai

  • Full name: Thandiswa Nyameka Mazwai
  • Born: 31 March 1976
  • Age: 46 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Eastern Cape, South Africa
  • Music group: Bongo Maffin (Since 1996)
  • Marital status: Married
  • YouTube: Thandiswa Mazwai

Celebrity singer Thandiswa Mazwai was a member of a South Africa Kwaito group called Bongo Maffin. She went solo after dropping five albums with the band. Thandiswa dropped her first album ‘Zabalaza’ in 2004. It achieved double platinum status and won her the Best African Female award at the Kora award and four SAMAs. Her music ranges from politics to feminism.

10. Simphiwe Dana

  • Full name: Simphiwe Dana
  • Born: 23 January 1980
  • Age: 42 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Butterworth, South Africa
  • Ex-wife: Pumeza Matshikiza
  • Children: 2
  • YouTube: Simphiwe Dana

South Africa's top soul singer Simphiwe Dana began her singing career performing at small clubs in Johannesburg. Her big break came when she dropped her debut album ‘Zandisile’ in 2004. Fans call her the 'New Miriam Makeba.' Simphiwe has two children, Phalo and Zandisile. The singer married wife Pumeza Matshikiza in 2021. They separated in 2022.

11. Brenda Mtambo

  • Full name: Brenda Mtambo
  • Born: 3 March 1983
  • Age: 39 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
  • YouTube: @BRENDAMTAMBOVEVO

Singer Brenda Mtambo is a famous entertainer in South Africa. She started off as a member of the Joyous Celebration gospel group. The lady later went solo and has released several albums. Brenda has a deep, distinct voice. Her debut album ‘So Much More’ came out in 2016.

12. Aubrey Qwana

  • Full name: Aubrey Qwana
  • Born: 2 April 1993
  • Age: 29 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Ulundi, South Africa
  • YouTube: @AubreyQwanaTV

Singer Aubrey Qwana is among top South African Afro soul male artists. He mixes Afro soul with elements of contemporary western genres like hip-hop and R&B. He collaborated with viral TikToker Andrea The Vocalist in a 2022 hit single titled 'Uhambo.' Qwana has also collabored with other big names like Sho Madjozi, DJ Tira, Emtee, Major League, and EStilo Magolide.

13. Moneoa

  • Full name: Moneoa Moshesh-Sowazi
  • Born: 6 November 1989
  • Age: 33 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Mthatha, South Africa
  • YouTube: @moneoasa4872

Singer/actress Moneoa Moshesh is among to South African neo soul artists. She started as a dancer before her loved ones persuaded her to be a singer. The lady became famous after releasing singles, 'Is'Bhanxa' and 'Pretty Disaster.' Da Capo remixed the latter. She pressed abuse charges against ex-boyfriend Phiwe Maphanga in August 2022.

14. Zonke Dikana

  • Full name: Zonke Dikana
  • Born: 11 October 1979
  • Age: 43 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Gqeberha, South Africa
  • Spouse: Tumi Mokoena
  • Children: 2
  • YouTube: @zonke9352

Zonke is singer-songwriter and record producer. Her father, Vuyisile Dikana, drummed a music group called Black Slave and the Flamingo while her late stepmum, Anneline Malebo, sang for band called Joy. Zonke's sister, Lulu Dikana, was a singer. She underwent operations for esophageal perforation and died on 3 December 2014. Zonke came into the limelight in 2011 after releasing her third album, 'Ina Ethe,' which was certified double platinum. It was also nominated for the 18th South African Music Awards. Zonke and hubby Tumi Mokoena have two children Noah and Milani.

15. Simmy

  • Full name: Simphiwe Majobe Nhlangulela
  • Born: 9 July 1994
  • Age: 28 years (as of December 2022)
  • Birthplace: Tugela, Mandini, South Africa
  • YouTube: @simphiwe2803

Simphiwe Majobe Nhlangulela is among top Afro soul South African artists. She became famous in 2018 after signing a record deal with EL World Music. The lady released her debut album 'Tugela Fairy' in the same year. It had several hit singles, including 'Ngiyesaba', 'Ubala,' and 'Umahlalela.'

Who are the best Afro soul artists in South Africa?

Popular female South African neo soul artists are:

  • Zahara
  • Zonke Dikana
  • Moneoa Moshesh
  • Brenda Mtambo
  • Simphiwe Dana
  • Thandiswa Mazwai
  • Nomfusi
  • Naima Kay
  • Amanda Black
  • Lira
  • Simmy

Who are the best South African male Afro soul artists?

Some of the best South African male soul singers are:

  • Vusi Nova
  • Aubrey Qwana
  • Donald Moatshe
  • Nathi

Mzansi Afro soul artists are making an impact worldwide. You can support South African Afro soul artists by subscribing to their YouTube channels and watching their songs.

