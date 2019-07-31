Top 15 South African Afro soul artists to keep on your radar

South African Afro soul artists have unique ways of expressing their talents. Most are following into the footsteps if the late Grammy Award-winner Miriam Makeba. She was among SA's greatest Afro soul artists of all time. Discover today's most famous Afro soul artists from Mzansi below.

Top South African Afro soul artists. Photo: @naimakaysa, @Zaharasa, @simmymusicsa, @OfficialNathiMankayi, @VusiNova, @MoneoaSA, @AmandaBlackOfficial, @MissLIRAMUSIC (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Afro Soul has an international appeal because this music genre features distinct African sounds. Most African artists being celebrated worldwide produce Afro soul songs. Afro soul music sounds good on record and during live performances. It requires vocally talented artists paired with different instruments (modern and traditional).

The top 15 South African Afro soul artists

Millions of music lovers on the continent adore Afro soul music from South Africa. Since the most successful entertainers in SA are Afro soul artists, they inspire upcoming artists to learn and perfect their skills in this area. Check out this list of Afro-soul music artists:

1. Zahara

Singer Zahara with natural hair and a curly wig. Photo: @Zaharasa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Bulelwa Mkutukana

Bulelwa Mkutukana Born: 9 November 1988

9 November 1988 Age: 34 years (as of December 2022)

34 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: East London, South Africa

East London, South Africa YouTube: @ZaharaSouthAfrica

Singer Bulelwa Mkutukana (aka Zahara) is among the world's famous Xhosa Afro-soul artists. She is a part of Warner Music Group and has performed all over Africa. Zahara's big break came in 2011 when she dropped her debut album, Loliwe. It achieved double platinum status within 19 days. Besides Brenda Fassie, she is the second Mzansi artist to reach the status in one record.

2. Amanda Black

Singer Amanda Black with a hat, short hair, and braids. Photo: @AmandaBlackOfficial (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Amanda Benedicta Antony

Amanda Benedicta Antony Born: 24 July 1993

24 July 1993 Age: 29 years (as of December 2022)

29 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Mthatha, South Africa

Mthatha, South Africa YouTube: @AmandaBlackSA

Amanda Black (Amanda Benedicta Antony) is a part of Sony Music Africa. She became famous after being part of season 11 of Idols SA, and in 2016, her debut album ‘Amazulu’ achieved platinum status in three weeks. The singer was rumored to dating rapper Sjava in 2021.

3. Nathi

Images of singer Nathi. Photo: @OfficialNathiMankayi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Nkosinathi Mankayi

Nkosinathi Mankayi Born: 23 December 1982

23 December 1982 Age: 39 years (as of December 2022)

39 years (as of December 2022) YouTube: @OfficialNathi

SA superstar Nathi served 4 years in prison due to a robbery-related offense. He pursued his dream of becoming an artist after jail. In 2015, he released his debut studio album ‘Buyelekhaya’, which had the hit song ‘Nomvula’ as the lead single. The album was certified platinum and won the Best-Selling Album and Best R&B/ Soul/ Reggae Album at the 22nd SAMAs. He has released two more projects and is married.

4. Lira

Singer Lira looking good with natural Afro hair. Photo: @MissLIRAMUSIC (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Lerato Moipone Molapo

Lerato Moipone Molapo Born: 14 March 1979

14 March 1979 Age: 43 years (as of December 2022)

43 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Daveyton, Johannesburg, South Africa

Daveyton, Johannesburg, South Africa Ex-spouse: Robin Kohl

Robin Kohl YouTube: @MISSLIRA

Afro soul star Lerato Molapo looks up to many legends, including Miriam Makeba, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and Nina Simone. She released her first album ‘All my love’ in 2003. Lira’s albums include 'Feel good' and 'Soul in Mind' were certified platinum. She split from hubby Robin Kohl some years back. Lira does not have children

5. Vusi Nova

Vusi Nova wearing a black headband, jacket. and T-shirt. Photo: @VusiNova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Vusi Nova

Vusi Nova Born: 24 September 1984

24 September 1984 Age: 38 years (as of December 2022)

38 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Gqeberha, South Africa

Gqeberha, South Africa YouTube: @MUTHALANDTV

Singer/songwriter Vusi Nova is one of the best South African male soul singers. He won the Best Afro Pop Album at the 2017 South African Afro Music Awards. Rumour had it in 2014 that Vusi was planning to marry Joseph Saphra. The singer later spoke about the gay wedding news. He posted his girlfriend Tumi in 2021.

6. Donald Moatshe

Donald Moatshe looking good with eyeglasses. Photo: @donaldindenial (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Donald Moatshe

Donald Moatshe Born: 7 February 1985

7 February 1985 Age: 37 years (as of December 2022)

37 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa YouTube: @TheDonaldTV

Singer Donald Moatshe runs his own record label D-Exclusive that he started in 2011. His debut album ‘Know You Better’ was released in 2010, receiving mixed reactions. Donald’s second album, ‘Train of Love’, which had his hit song ‘I Deserve’, achieved the platinum status. He later released his third album ‘Black and White in 2014 that has also achieved the platinum status. Donald dated television personality Pearl Modiadei in the past.

7. Naima Kay

Naima Kay wearing ring-shaped earrings. Photo: @naimakaysa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Lungile Khumalo

Lungile Khumalo Born: 25 May 1991

25 May 1991 Age: 31 years (as of December 2022)

31 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Port Shepstone, South Africa

Port Shepstone, South Africa YouTube: @naimakay4850

Singer Naima Kay is also among famous Afro soul artists from South Africa. She is signed to Universal Music (Pty) Ltd. She released her last album ‘All About Love' in 2016, and it featured the track ‘Thando’. Naima has established herself and has been dropping projects consistently since the release of her first album in 2013. It was alleged in 2018 that rapper Junior De Rocka dated Ntando Duma behind Naima's back. Naima Kay has been private about her love life for a long time.

8. Nomfusi

Nomfusi wearing hats over braids. Photo: @Nomfusi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Nomfusi Gotyana

Nomfusi Gotyana Born: 1988

1988 Age: 34 years (as of December 2022)

34 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Eastern Cape, South Africa

Eastern Cape, South Africa YouTube: @NomfusiVEVO

SA star Nomfusi Gotyana dropped her debut album ‘Kwazibani’ in 2009, which earned her nominations for the Best Female Singer and Best Album at the Metro FM Awards. The album has the track ‘Nontsokolo’, which received a SAMA nomination. Nomfusi's music is influenced by Mo-Town music. Her marriage with Mike Tini ended in 2014.

9. Thandiswa Mazwai

Singer Thandiswa wearing black clothes on stage and in a car. Photo: @thandiswamazwai (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Thandiswa Nyameka Mazwai

Thandiswa Nyameka Mazwai Born: 31 March 1976

31 March 1976 Age: 46 years (as of December 2022)

46 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Eastern Cape, South Africa

Eastern Cape, South Africa Music group: Bongo Maffin (Since 1996)

Bongo Maffin (Since 1996) Marital status: Married

Married YouTube: Thandiswa Mazwai

Celebrity singer Thandiswa Mazwai was a member of a South Africa Kwaito group called Bongo Maffin. She went solo after dropping five albums with the band. Thandiswa dropped her first album ‘Zabalaza’ in 2004. It achieved double platinum status and won her the Best African Female award at the Kora award and four SAMAs. Her music ranges from politics to feminism.

10. Simphiwe Dana

Simphiwe Dana rocking an African hat and headscarf. Photo: @SimphiweDana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Simphiwe Dana

Simphiwe Dana Born: 23 January 1980

23 January 1980 Age: 42 years (as of December 2022)

42 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Butterworth, South Africa

Butterworth, South Africa Ex-wife: Pumeza Matshikiza

Pumeza Matshikiza Children: 2

2 YouTube: Simphiwe Dana

South Africa's top soul singer Simphiwe Dana began her singing career performing at small clubs in Johannesburg. Her big break came when she dropped her debut album ‘Zandisile’ in 2004. Fans call her the 'New Miriam Makeba.' Simphiwe has two children, Phalo and Zandisile. The singer married wife Pumeza Matshikiza in 2021. They separated in 2022.

11. Brenda Mtambo

Brenda Mtambo with braids and a hat. Photo: @BrendaMtamboOfficial (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Brenda Mtambo

Brenda Mtambo Born: 3 March 1983

3 March 1983 Age: 39 years (as of December 2022)

39 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa YouTube: @BRENDAMTAMBOVEVO

Singer Brenda Mtambo is a famous entertainer in South Africa. She started off as a member of the Joyous Celebration gospel group. The lady later went solo and has released several albums. Brenda has a deep, distinct voice. Her debut album ‘So Much More’ came out in 2016.

12. Aubrey Qwana

Aubrey Qwana's pictures. Photo: @AubreyQwana150 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Aubrey Qwana

Aubrey Qwana Born: 2 April 1993

2 April 1993 Age: 29 years (as of December 2022)

29 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Ulundi, South Africa

Ulundi, South Africa YouTube: @AubreyQwanaTV

Singer Aubrey Qwana is among top South African Afro soul male artists. He mixes Afro soul with elements of contemporary western genres like hip-hop and R&B. He collaborated with viral TikToker Andrea The Vocalist in a 2022 hit single titled 'Uhambo.' Qwana has also collabored with other big names like Sho Madjozi, DJ Tira, Emtee, Major League, and EStilo Magolide.

13. Moneoa

Moneoa Moshesh looking good with Afro hair. Photo: @MoneoaSA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Moneoa Moshesh-Sowazi

Moneoa Moshesh-Sowazi Born: 6 November 1989

6 November 1989 Age: 33 years (as of December 2022)

33 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Mthatha, South Africa

Mthatha, South Africa YouTube: @moneoasa4872

Singer/actress Moneoa Moshesh is among to South African neo soul artists. She started as a dancer before her loved ones persuaded her to be a singer. The lady became famous after releasing singles, 'Is'Bhanxa' and 'Pretty Disaster.' Da Capo remixed the latter. She pressed abuse charges against ex-boyfriend Phiwe Maphanga in August 2022.

14. Zonke Dikana

Zonke Dikana with a short haircut. Photo: @ZonkeDikana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Zonke Dikana

Zonke Dikana Born: 11 October 1979

11 October 1979 Age: 43 years (as of December 2022)

43 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Gqeberha, South Africa

Gqeberha, South Africa Spouse: Tumi Mokoena

Tumi Mokoena Children: 2

2 YouTube: @zonke9352

Zonke is singer-songwriter and record producer. Her father, Vuyisile Dikana, drummed a music group called Black Slave and the Flamingo while her late stepmum, Anneline Malebo, sang for band called Joy. Zonke's sister, Lulu Dikana, was a singer. She underwent operations for esophageal perforation and died on 3 December 2014. Zonke came into the limelight in 2011 after releasing her third album, 'Ina Ethe,' which was certified double platinum. It was also nominated for the 18th South African Music Awards. Zonke and hubby Tumi Mokoena have two children Noah and Milani.

15. Simmy

Singer Simmy with box braids and short hair cut. Photo: @simmymusicsa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Simphiwe Majobe Nhlangulela

Simphiwe Majobe Nhlangulela Born: 9 July 1994

9 July 1994 Age: 28 years (as of December 2022)

28 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Tugela, Mandini, South Africa

Tugela, Mandini, South Africa YouTube: @simphiwe2803

Simphiwe Majobe Nhlangulela is among top Afro soul South African artists. She became famous in 2018 after signing a record deal with EL World Music. The lady released her debut album 'Tugela Fairy' in the same year. It had several hit singles, including 'Ngiyesaba', 'Ubala,' and 'Umahlalela.'

Who are the best Afro soul artists in South Africa?

Popular female South African neo soul artists are:

Zahara

Zonke Dikana

Moneoa Moshesh

Brenda Mtambo

Simphiwe Dana

Thandiswa Mazwai

Nomfusi

Naima Kay

Amanda Black

Lira

Simmy

Who are the best South African male Afro soul artists?

Some of the best South African male soul singers are:

Vusi Nova

Aubrey Qwana

Donald Moatshe

Nathi

Mzansi Afro soul artists are making an impact worldwide. You can support South African Afro soul artists by subscribing to their YouTube channels and watching their songs.

READ ALSO: Top 20 curvy SA (South African) celebrities in 2022: Beautiful black women

Briefly.co.za shared photos of the top 20 curvy female celebrities in SA. Since most South African women are endowed with curves, it is hard to pick the prettiest.

Check out images of these curvy celebrates to draw a conclusion regarding who is the most beautiful.

Source: Briefly News