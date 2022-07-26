Top 10 Maskandi music artists in 2023 and their top songs
Did you know Maskandi music refers to a style of Zulu music led by an acoustic guitar? Sometimes, the violin, concertina, or mouth harps are used in this genre. This type of music is deeply rooted in the country's musical history and somewhat resembles blues.
The best Maskandi artists have highlighted various social and economic issues facing South Africa. Maskandi music has also brought out the beauty of the Zulu language. The genre has dedicated artists who you should know in 2023.
Best Maskandi music artists in 2023
Maskandi music artists sing Zulu folk music that has been evolving in South African society. This genre of music employs traditional musical instruments, especially the acoustic guitar.
The lyrics in Maskandi music are usually grounded. They are normally about the artist's personal experiences and viewpoints. Below is a look at the top 10 Maskandi music artists in 2023 and their top tunes.
10. Moses Mchunu
- Full name: Moses Mchunu
- Year of birth: 1953
- Age: 70 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: KwaZulu-Natal
Moses Mchunu is well known for his hit tune, Qhwayilahle. The track was featured in Indestructible Beat of Soweto, an album released in 1985. He was one of the leading vocalists in the Zulu jive style in the 1980s and 1970s. Some of his hit jams are listed below.
- Qhwayilahle
- Babulala Umuzi Ka Baba
- Zophela I'mpondo Zenyanga
- Umona Usuka Esweni
- Impi Yomgangela
- Nginjenje Njena
- Hambani Niyokweshela
9. Bhekumuzi Luthuli
- Full name: Bhekumuzi Luthuli
- Date of birth: 13th July 1961
- Date of death: 7th April 2010
- Age at death: 48 years
- Place of birth: KwaZulu-Natal
Bhekumuzi Luthuli began making traditional Zulu music using a homemade guitar as a young lad. In the 1980s, he was affiliated with the Mbaqanga band called Oshimi. He later embarked on a solo career and released nineteen albums before his demise. Below are some of his hit jams.
- Bengikwethemba
- Imilanjwana
- Emateksini
- Sokukhumbula
- Kubuhlungu
- Awungisize
- Umona
8. Shiyani Ngcobo
- Full name: Shiyani Ngcobo
- Year of birth: 1953
- Year of demise: 2011
- Age at death: 58 years
- Place of birth: Umzinto
Besides being a Maskandi artist, Shiyani Ngcobo was a teacher at the School of Music of the University of KwaZulu-Natal. His songs portrayed the life of a Zulu migrant worker. They featured themes such as loss, broken families, and masculinity. His hit tracks are listed below.
- Ijadu
- Yekanini
- Ngisizeni
- Akwehlanga
- Sevelina
- Akwehlanga Lungehlanga
- Udadewetha
7. Inkos'yamagcokama
- Full name: Scebi Dlamini
- Place of birth: South Africa
Scebi Dlamini, alias Inkos'yamagcokama, has contributed to the growing popularity of Maskandi music. One of his most-loved songs, Dear Diary, is considered a national favourite. Some of his hit jams are listed below.
- Akabuye
- Uyanginyathela
- Akuhlukaneki
- Ngixolele
- Mina Ngithathiwe
- Yini Ungashongo
- Ukwenza Kuyashiyana
6. Busi Mhlongo
- Full name: Victoria Busisiwe Mhlongo
- Date of birth: 28th October 1947
- Date of demise: 15th June 2010
- Age at death: 62 years
- Place of birth: Inanda
Busi Mhlongo was a singer, composer and dancer born and raised in a musically inclined family. She was a Grammy nominee and two of her top albums were Amakholwa and Freedom. Her hit tracks are listed below.
- Yeshlisan'Umoya Ma-Africa
- We Baba
- Uganga Nge Ngane
- Ntandane
- Tingi-Tingi
- Khula Tshitshi Lami
- Yaphel'Imali Yami
5. Mzukulu
- Full name: Sfanele Dumisani Zulu
- Place of birth: Engeza
Sfanele Dumisani Zulu, alias Mzukulu, is famous for his magical and liberating voice. He is the son of the late Mzansi performers Phumangelakhe and Thuleleni (Ma-Hlela) Buthelezi. Some of his top Maskandi songs are listed below.
- Isoka
- Mabili Amaxoki
- Sukuma mkami bakubone
- Ama-Ex
- Makabahle
- Sabathile
- Injabulo yamanga
4. Igcokama Elisha
- Full name: Mthandeni Manqele
- Year of birth: 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Mdletsheni, Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal
Mthandeni Manqele, alias Igcokama Elisha, is a singer and guitarist. His fans call him the president of Red Nation, and below is a list of his hit tunes.
- Ismolomolo
- Waphafa gogo
- Amageja
- Phansi kwesdwaba
- Uthatha amashansi
- Phola mdokwe
- Ushefa isbumbu
3. Juluka
- Members: Johnny Clegg and Sipho Mchunu
- Origin: Johannesburg
- Year started: 1969
Juluka was a band made of Johnny Clegg and Sipho Mchunu, and the name means sweat in Zulu. The name was inspired by a bull owned by Mchunu. The band was against apartheid and below are some of its hit tracks.
- Umbaqanga Music
- Two Humans on the Run
- Zodwa
- I Jwanasibeki
- Sonqoba
- Scatterlings of Africa
- Kwela Man
2. Ntencane
- Full name: Senzo Ntencane Zondi
- Place of birth: KwaZulu-Natal
Senzo Ntencane Zondi, alias Ntencane, is a talented South African music artist and songwriter. He has released many songs so far. His Uboya Enkomeni album is one of his best projects, and some of his hit tunes are listed below.
- BayangiSabawela
- Wawuthembeni
- Nguye Lo
- Ayivalwe
- Lamula Mngoma
- Isigqila Sothando
- Nhloboni Yothando
1. King Khuba
- Full name: Khuzani Mpungose
- Date of birth: 3rd December 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Nkandla village, Mathata
King Khuba is a Maskandi singer and songwriter known for his hit song Isixaxa Samaxoki. He has released several successful albums, and some his hit tunes are listed below.
- Bengingazi
- Ngeke Ngihleke
- Mama Ka Nomzamo
- Isatanist
- Thembelihle
- Kungani
Who is the biggest Maskandi artist?
Khuzani “King Khuba” Mpungose is arguably the biggest Maskandi artist in 2023. He is best known for Isixaxa Samaxoki, Bengingazi, Ngeke Ngihleke, Mama Ka Nomzamo, Thembelihle, and Kungani.
Who is the king of Maskandi?
Khuzani “King Khuba” Mpungose is commonly known as the king of Maskandi. He is a sought-after singer and songwriter known for Isixaxa Samaxoki.
Which Maskandi artist passed away?
Bhekumuzi Luthuli, Busi Mhlongo, and Shiyani Ngcobo are some of the late Maskandi artists.
The best Maskandi artists have released songs that talk about their experiences and perspectives in life. Their music is characterised by the playing of the acoustic guitar, and the lyrics are in Zulu.
Source: Briefly News