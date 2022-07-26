Top 10 Maskandi music artists in 2023 and their top songs

Did you know Maskandi music refers to a style of Zulu music led by an acoustic guitar? Sometimes, the violin, concertina, or mouth harps are used in this genre. This type of music is deeply rooted in the country's musical history and somewhat resembles blues.

The best Maskandi artists have highlighted various social and economic issues facing South Africa. Maskandi music has also brought out the beauty of the Zulu language. The genre has dedicated artists who you should know in 2023.

Best Maskandi music artists in 2023

Maskandi music artists sing Zulu folk music that has been evolving in South African society. This genre of music employs traditional musical instruments, especially the acoustic guitar.

The lyrics in Maskandi music are usually grounded. They are normally about the artist's personal experiences and viewpoints. Below is a look at the top 10 Maskandi music artists in 2023 and their top tunes.

10. Moses Mchunu

Full name: Moses Mchunu

Moses Mchunu Year of birth: 1953

1953 Age: 70 years (as of 2023)

70 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: KwaZulu-Natal

Moses Mchunu is well known for his hit tune, Qhwayilahle. The track was featured in Indestructible Beat of Soweto, an album released in 1985. He was one of the leading vocalists in the Zulu jive style in the 1980s and 1970s. Some of his hit jams are listed below.

Qhwayilahle

Babulala Umuzi Ka Baba

Zophela I'mpondo Zenyanga

Umona Usuka Esweni

Impi Yomgangela

Nginjenje Njena

Hambani Niyokweshela

9. Bhekumuzi Luthuli

Full name: Bhekumuzi Luthuli

Bhekumuzi Luthuli Date of birth: 13th July 1961

13th July 1961 Date of death: 7th April 2010

7th April 2010 Age at death: 48 years

48 years Place of birth: KwaZulu-Natal

Bhekumuzi Luthuli began making traditional Zulu music using a homemade guitar as a young lad. In the 1980s, he was affiliated with the Mbaqanga band called Oshimi. He later embarked on a solo career and released nineteen albums before his demise. Below are some of his hit jams.

Bengikwethemba

Imilanjwana

Emateksini

Sokukhumbula

Kubuhlungu

Awungisize

Umona

8. Shiyani Ngcobo

Full name: Shiyani Ngcobo

Shiyani Ngcobo Year of birth: 1953

1953 Year of demise: 2011

2011 Age at death: 58 years

58 years Place of birth: Umzinto

Besides being a Maskandi artist, Shiyani Ngcobo was a teacher at the School of Music of the University of KwaZulu-Natal. His songs portrayed the life of a Zulu migrant worker. They featured themes such as loss, broken families, and masculinity. His hit tracks are listed below.

Ijadu

Yekanini

Ngisizeni

Akwehlanga

Sevelina

Akwehlanga Lungehlanga

Udadewetha

7. Inkos'yamagcokama

Full name: Scebi Dlamini

Scebi Dlamini Place of birth: South Africa

Scebi Dlamini, alias Inkos'yamagcokama, has contributed to the growing popularity of Maskandi music. One of his most-loved songs, Dear Diary, is considered a national favourite. Some of his hit jams are listed below.

Akabuye

Uyanginyathela

Akuhlukaneki

Ngixolele

Mina Ngithathiwe

Yini Ungashongo

Ukwenza Kuyashiyana

6. Busi Mhlongo

Full name: Victoria Busisiwe Mhlongo

Victoria Busisiwe Mhlongo Date of birth: 28th October 1947

28th October 1947 Date of demise: 15th June 2010

15th June 2010 Age at death: 62 years

62 years Place of birth: Inanda

Busi Mhlongo was a singer, composer and dancer born and raised in a musically inclined family. She was a Grammy nominee and two of her top albums were Amakholwa and Freedom. Her hit tracks are listed below.

Yeshlisan'Umoya Ma-Africa

We Baba

Uganga Nge Ngane

Ntandane

Tingi-Tingi

Khula Tshitshi Lami

Yaphel'Imali Yami

5. Mzukulu

Full name: Sfanele Dumisani Zulu

Sfanele Dumisani Zulu Place of birth: Engeza

Sfanele Dumisani Zulu, alias Mzukulu, is famous for his magical and liberating voice. He is the son of the late Mzansi performers Phumangelakhe and Thuleleni (Ma-Hlela) Buthelezi. Some of his top Maskandi songs are listed below.

Isoka

Mabili Amaxoki

Sukuma mkami bakubone

Ama-Ex

Makabahle

Sabathile

Injabulo yamanga

4. Igcokama Elisha

Full name: Mthandeni Manqele

Mthandeni Manqele Year of birth: 1988

1988 Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

35 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mdletsheni, Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal

Mthandeni Manqele, alias Igcokama Elisha, is a singer and guitarist. His fans call him the president of Red Nation, and below is a list of his hit tunes.

Ismolomolo

Waphafa gogo

Amageja

Phansi kwesdwaba

Uthatha amashansi

Phola mdokwe

Ushefa isbumbu

3. Juluka

Members: Johnny Clegg and Sipho Mchunu

Johnny Clegg and Sipho Mchunu Origin: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Year started: 1969

Juluka was a band made of Johnny Clegg and Sipho Mchunu, and the name means sweat in Zulu. The name was inspired by a bull owned by Mchunu. The band was against apartheid and below are some of its hit tracks.

Umbaqanga Music

Two Humans on the Run

Zodwa

I Jwanasibeki

Sonqoba

Scatterlings of Africa

Kwela Man

2. Ntencane

Full name: Senzo Ntencane Zondi

Senzo Ntencane Zondi Place of birth: KwaZulu-Natal

Senzo Ntencane Zondi, alias Ntencane, is a talented South African music artist and songwriter. He has released many songs so far. His Uboya Enkomeni album is one of his best projects, and some of his hit tunes are listed below.

BayangiSabawela

Wawuthembeni

Nguye Lo

Ayivalwe

Lamula Mngoma

Isigqila Sothando

Nhloboni Yothando

1. King Khuba

Full name: Khuzani Mpungose

Khuzani Mpungose Date of birth: 3rd December 1990

3rd December 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Nkandla village, Mathata

King Khuba is a Maskandi singer and songwriter known for his hit song Isixaxa Samaxoki. He has released several successful albums, and some his hit tunes are listed below.

Bengingazi

Ngeke Ngihleke

Mama Ka Nomzamo

Isatanist

Thembelihle

Kungani

Who is the biggest Maskandi artist?

Khuzani “King Khuba” Mpungose is arguably the biggest Maskandi artist in 2023. He is best known for Isixaxa Samaxoki, Bengingazi, Ngeke Ngihleke, Mama Ka Nomzamo, Thembelihle, and Kungani.

Who is the king of Maskandi?

Khuzani “King Khuba” Mpungose is commonly known as the king of Maskandi. He is a sought-after singer and songwriter known for Isixaxa Samaxoki.

Which Maskandi artist passed away?

Bhekumuzi Luthuli, Busi Mhlongo, and Shiyani Ngcobo are some of the late Maskandi artists.

The best Maskandi artists have released songs that talk about their experiences and perspectives in life. Their music is characterised by the playing of the acoustic guitar, and the lyrics are in Zulu.

