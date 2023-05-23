How much does Retha RSA earn and what is his net worth?

Rethabile Mokgatla, famously known as Retha RSA, is one of South Africa's most famous kids. He became a public figure through his dance videos which he serially uploads on social media. In addition, Retha is a musical artist and has produced several songs with some older artists in the industry.

Retha's income is majorly from his successful musical career. Photo: @jayswagg_pictures on Instagram, @anentiresnack on Twitter (modified by author)

Although Rethabile dramatically entered the music industry, he gained popularity and entertained fans. This is what we know about the young Mzansi entertainer.

Retha RSA's profile and bio summary

Full name Rethabile Mokgatla Nickname Retha RSA Gender Male Date of birth 13 April 2011 Age 12 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Lesotho Current residence Soweto, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Father Ekse Profession Singer, dancer and social media personality Net worth $70,000-$150,000 Instagram @rethabile_mokgatla_m Facebook @Retha rsa

How old is Retha RSA?

Rethabile is active on social media. Photo: @only_retha_rsa, @retha_rsa_2000 on Instagram (modified by author)

Rethabile Mokgatla (aged 12 as of 2023) was born on 13 April 2011 in Lesotho. His family relocated to South Africa soon after. Retha's zodiac sign is Aries.

Education

Retha dropped out of school in the third grade and started homeschooling. This would help him juggle school and his career.

Who is Retha RSA's girlfriend?

The talented dancer is currently single. He is still young and focusing on his studies.

Retha RSA's songs

Mokgatla debuted as a dancer with skilful moves that kept his fans glued to him. He later released an album, Tom and Jerry, to mark his name among South African musicians. Retha RSA's album received positive feedback from most music critics. More on his music credit is the single, Kom'dantsong, which featured artists like Rodger KB and Pencil.

Retha RSA's zodiac sign is Aries. Photo: @retha_rsa_official.sa, @retha_rsa_2000 on Instagram (modified by author)

He has also worked with other big names in the music industry, including Focalistic, Killer Kau and Ntokzik. Their collaboration produced the single Ingane. Mokgatla's Uyaba challenge earned him a feature by Shuga RSA.

How much does Retha RSA earn?

As of 2023, Retha RSA's net worth is estimated at $70,000-$150,000. His income is majorly from brand endorsement and a successful musical career.

Rethabile Mokgatla was born in Lesotho. Photo: @retha_rsa_2000 on Instagram (modified by author)

At such a young age, Retha RSA has secured a seat in the competitive South African music scene. He is a figure to watch out for.

