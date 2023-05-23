How much does Retha RSA earn and what is his net worth?
Rethabile Mokgatla, famously known as Retha RSA, is one of South Africa's most famous kids. He became a public figure through his dance videos which he serially uploads on social media. In addition, Retha is a musical artist and has produced several songs with some older artists in the industry.
Although Rethabile dramatically entered the music industry, he gained popularity and entertained fans. This is what we know about the young Mzansi entertainer.
Retha RSA's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Rethabile Mokgatla
|Nickname
|Retha RSA
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|13 April 2011
|Age
|12 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Birthplace
|Lesotho
|Current residence
|Soweto, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Single
|Father
|Ekse
|Profession
|Singer, dancer and social media personality
|Net worth
|$70,000-$150,000
|@rethabile_mokgatla_m
|@Retha rsa
How old is Retha RSA?
Rethabile Mokgatla (aged 12 as of 2023) was born on 13 April 2011 in Lesotho. His family relocated to South Africa soon after. Retha's zodiac sign is Aries.
Education
Retha dropped out of school in the third grade and started homeschooling. This would help him juggle school and his career.
Who is Retha RSA's girlfriend?
The talented dancer is currently single. He is still young and focusing on his studies.
Retha RSA's songs
Mokgatla debuted as a dancer with skilful moves that kept his fans glued to him. He later released an album, Tom and Jerry, to mark his name among South African musicians. Retha RSA's album received positive feedback from most music critics. More on his music credit is the single, Kom'dantsong, which featured artists like Rodger KB and Pencil.
He has also worked with other big names in the music industry, including Focalistic, Killer Kau and Ntokzik. Their collaboration produced the single Ingane. Mokgatla's Uyaba challenge earned him a feature by Shuga RSA.
How much does Retha RSA earn?
As of 2023, Retha RSA's net worth is estimated at $70,000-$150,000. His income is majorly from brand endorsement and a successful musical career.
At such a young age, Retha RSA has secured a seat in the competitive South African music scene. He is a figure to watch out for.
