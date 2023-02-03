Ray Kroc is one of the masterminds behind the billion-dollar franchise which has over 38,000 locations in more than 100 countries. The successful businessman has an equally busy romantic life, with many taking a specific interest in his ex-wife, Jane Dobbins Green. Here, we detail everything we know about Ray Kroc's second wife.

The Chairman of the Board of the McDonald's Corporation is pictured at his desk at his company. Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Ray Kroc’s second wife and himself ultimately split, and he went on to marry his third wife, Joan Beverly Kroc. The former couple were together during the height of the controversial businessman's fame, but Jane was a reclusive figure in comparison to her famous ex-husband. Here is a summary of what we know about her before we further detail her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jane Dobbins Green/Jane Kroc Romantic orientation Heterosexual Nationality American Marital status Divorced (Ray Kroc, 1963–1968) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Profession Celebrity ex-wife Native language English

Many reports cannot confirm most facts about the unknown figure, including basic facts like where she was born, where she may live now and even whether she is still alive. But, most reports seem to lean towards her having passed on. Here is what else is available regarding her life.

Who was Ray Kroc’s first wife?

He first married Ethel Fleming in 1922, but the couple was not destined to last and eventually divorced in 1961.

What happened to Ray Kroc's first wife?

After the couple split, Ethel stayed largely out of the limelight throughout her life. Ethel is reported to have passed away on 26 December 1965 in Miami, Florida, USA from natural causes.

How did Ray Kroc meet Joan?

Joan, his third and final wife, stuck by his side until he passed on in 1984. She met her late husband, who was 26 years her senior, while she was working at the Criterion Restaurant in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1957, during which she was playing the organ.

At the time of her meeting, he was still married to Ethel, and then, to Jane. However, he never fully moved on and the couple eventually wed in 1969.

The businessman is pictured being greeted by the San Diego chicken in honour of his 80th birthday at San Diego's Jack Murphy Stadium. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

How much did Ray Kroc buy McDonald's for?

Although he is credited as being one of the founding fathers of the franchise, which made it what it was today, he bought the franchise from the true owners; Scottish immigrant brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald who came from a Scottish immigrant family.

The brothers sold their franchise, which started as a hot dog stand and eventually morphed into a successful franchise in 1961 for $2.7 million, in cash.

Did Ray Kroc have children?

Although Raymond and his second and third wives never had children together, he had one child with his first wife, Ethel, named Marilyn Kroc Barg. She passed away on 11 September 1973.

Who inherited McDonald's?

Since his only child passed on before he did, many people wonder who became the heir to the large franchise fortune. According to sources, Rayomnd's estate was left to his final wife Joan, who went on to donate much of her inherited fortune to those in need.

Jane Dobbins Green’s first husband

There is no disclosure on whether she was married before meeting the famous businessman, but there is no evidence to show she had a husband prior to meeting Raymond Albert Kroc.

Jane Dobbins Green’s age

Her age at the time of her potential passing is unknown.

Jane Dobbins Green’s net worth

Her net worth has never been disclosed, but Raymond was estimated to be worth more than $600 million at the time of his death, in 1984. That value is estimated to be around $1.4 billion today.

Besides her short marriage to the Mcdonalds multi-millionaire, not much else is known about Jane Dobbins Green. She seemed to prefer life out of the limelight before she passed away; if online reports are accurate that she is no longer with us.

