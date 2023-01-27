Meet Katelyn Ohashi's parents, Diana and Richard Ohashi

Katelyn Ohashi is a gymnast who rose to fame in 2019 for her viral floor routine, earning her a perfect score of 10 at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California. But behind every successful athlete is a supportive and loving family, and Katelyn's parents, Diana and Richard Ohashi have played an integral role in her journey to becoming a gymnastics star.

Did you know that Katelyn began her gymnastics training at the age of 18 months and has been competing at a high level since she was a young girl? She was a member of the U.S. National Team from 2010 to 2013 and even competed at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials. However, she did not make the Olympic team.

Katelyn Ohashi's parent's profile summary

Full name Katelyn Ohashi Father: Richard Ohashi Mother: Diana Ohashi Age 25 (2023) 74 (2023) 65 (estimate) Date of birth 12 April 1997 6 November 1949 Unknown Ethnicity Mixed Asian German Nationality American American American

Katelyn Ohashi’s bio

The former athlete was born on 12 April 1997 in Seattle, Washington. She began training in gymnastics at the age of 18 months and has been competing at a high level since she was a young girl. Katelyn Ohashi’s family includes three siblings, her brothers; Ryan, Kyle and Kalen.

In 2012, she competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and was a member of the U.S. National Team from 2010 to 2013. She then went on to compete for the UCLA Bruins, where she became an NCAA champion. In 2019, her perfect 10 floor routine went viral on the internet.

Who are Katelyn Ohashi's parents?

The former athlete comes from a family of gymnasts; her parents have been a huge support system in her gymnastics career as seen from Katelyn Ohashi's Instagram page. They own a gymnastics gym in California where she spent much of her childhood training and competing.

What is Katelyn Ohashi's parent's nationality?

The Ohashi family holds American nationality. Katelyn's father has Asian roots and her mother has German heritage. Below are more details about them:

Who is Katelyn Ohashi's mother?

Diana Ohashi is a coach and advocates for mental health. Diana Ohashi is a former gymnast herself and has been a coach for over 30 years. She began coaching her daughter when she was just 18 months of age.

Who is Katelyn Ohashi's father?

Richard Ohashi is a businessman and a supportive father. Despite his busy schedule, he always made sure to attend as many of her daughter's competitions as possible, and he is always there to give her a hug after a routine.

A family of gymnasts

Growing up, the former athlete was surrounded by gymnastics. Her parents owned a gymnastics gym in California, where the gymnast spent much of her childhood training and competing. This environment allowed Katelyn to develop a love for the sport from a young age, and her parents played a huge role in fostering that passion.

They provided her with the opportunity to train with some of the best coaches in the country and have always been there to support her, both emotionally and financially.

Is Katelyn Ohashi married?

The retired gymnast is not married and has not publicly announced any engagements or relationships. She has also not shared any information about her past relationships.

Why is Katelyn Ohashi not an Olympian?

She has had several injuries throughout her career, which have played a role in her not becoming an Olympian. She stated in an interview that she wanted to pursue her studies.

When did Katelyn Ohashi quit? Unfortunately, in 2013, due to shoulder and back issues, she had to retire from professional gymnastics, but her passion for the sport never waned.

Katelyn Ohashi's parents, Diana and Richard Ohashi have played a vital role in her success as a gymnast. From her early days as a young gymnast, they have been there to support her, both on and off the mat. They have provided her with the resources and support she needed to become the best in her field.

