Summer Olympic sport lists for Tokyo 2021: All must-watch games

The highly anticipated Summer Olympics in Tokyo is finally taking place. This article looks at the Olympic sport lists and all the games that will headline the competition. The global sporting event will be held from 23rd July 2021 to 8th August 2021 in the capital of Japan. With the introduction of new sports at the Summer Olympics, the competition is expected to be bigger.

Tokyo Summer Olympics will take place between 23rd July 2021 and 8th August 2021. Photo: @svenskfotboll

The 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics will feature some of the world's leading athletes from different nations. The event is called Tokyo 2020 because it was postponed and not cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All the athletes have tested negative for the virus, and the event will be held in a bio-secure bubble.

What sports are in the Olympics in 2021?

How many Olympics sports are there in total? This year's list will have 33 sports in 50 Olympic categories that will be split into 339 events.

There will be an introduction of four new Olympic sports in 2021, including surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding, and karate. Softball and baseball will make a comeback to the Tokyo competition in 2021 since they were last played at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Are you wondering what sports are played in the Olympics? There is no need to look any further. Here is a comprehensive list of all the sports in the Olympics in 2021.

1. Aquatics

Aquatics sport will have four categories, including swimming, diving, synchronized swimming, and water polo. Photo: @Tom Pennington

This sport will have four categories at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, including;

Swimming: 37 competitions held between Saturday 24th July and Sunday 1st August

37 competitions held between Saturday 24th July and Sunday 1st August Diving: Eight competitions held from Sunday 25th July to Wednesday 28th July, then from Friday 30th July to Saturday 7th August

Eight competitions held from Sunday 25th July to Wednesday 28th July, then from Friday 30th July to Saturday 7th August Synchronized swimming: Two competitions held from Monday 2nd August to Wednesday 4th August, then from Friday 6th August to Saturday 7th August

Two competitions held from Monday 2nd August to Wednesday 4th August, then from Friday 6th August to Saturday 7th August Water polo: Two competitions held from Saturday 24th July to Sunday 8th August.

2. Archery

Archery will have five events at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: @Justin Setterfield

Archery will have five events at the 2021 Summer competitions in Tokyo. They will be held between Friday 23rd July and Saturday 31st July.

3. Athletics

There will be two categories under the athletics Olympic games list.

Track & Field/Marathon : 45 competitions held between Friday 30th July and Sunday 8th August

: 45 competitions held between Friday 30th July and Sunday 8th August Race Walk: Three competitions to be held on Friday 30th July and between Friday 6th August and Saturday 7th August.

4. Badminton

Badminton will have five events at the Tokyo Summer competition in 2021. These games will be played from Saturday 24th July to Monday, 2nd August.

5. Baseball and Softball

There will be one Baseball event held from Wednesday 28th July and Thursday 5th August and conclude on Saturday 7th August. Softball will also have one event held from Wednesday 21st July to Tuesday 22nd July then from Saturday 24th July to Tuesday 27th July.

6. Basketball

There will be two 3*3 basketball events held from Saturday 24th July to Wednesday 28th July. The normal basketball category will have two events held from Sunday 25th July to Sunday, 8th August.

7. Boxing

There will be 13 boxing events at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Photo: @Frank Franklin II

This year's Summer Olympics will have 13 Boxing events. They will take place from Saturday, 24th July 2021 to Sunday 1st August then from Tuesday 3rd August to Sunday 8th August.

8. Canoeing

Canoeing will have two disciplines including;

Slalom: Four competitions held between Sunday, 25th July 2021 and Friday, 30th July 2021

Four competitions held between Sunday, 25th July 2021 and Friday, 30th July 2021 Sprint: 12 competitions held from Monday, 2nd August 2021 to Saturday, 7th August 2021.

9. Cycling

Cycling will have five categories at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Photo: @Michael Steele

Cycling will have five categories at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, including;

BMX Freestyle: Two competitions held from Saturday, 31st July 2021 to Sunday,1st August 2021

Two competitions held from Saturday, 31st July 2021 to Sunday,1st August 2021 BMX Racing: Two competitions held from Thursday, 29th July 2021 to Friday, 30th July 2021

Two competitions held from Thursday, 29th July 2021 to Friday, 30th July 2021 Mountain Bike: Two competitions held from Monday, 26th July 2021 to Tuesday, 29th July 2021

Two competitions held from Monday, 26th July 2021 to Tuesday, 29th July 2021 Road: Four competitions held from Saturday, 24th July 2021 to Sunday, 25th July 2021, then on Wednesday, 28th July 2021

Four competitions held from Saturday, 24th July 2021 to Sunday, 25th July 2021, then on Wednesday, 28th July 2021 Track: 12 competitions held from Monday, 2nd August 2021 to Sunday, 8th August 2021

10. Equestrian

Equestrian will have three disciplines at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, including dressage, eventing, and jumping. Photo: @Julian Finney

There will be three disciples under Equestrian including;

Dressage: Two competitions held from Saturday 24th July to Sunday 25th July then from Tuesday 27th July to Wednesday 28th July

Two competitions held from Saturday 24th July to Sunday 25th July then from Tuesday 27th July to Wednesday 28th July Eventing: Two competitions held from Friday 30th July to Monday 2nd August

Two competitions held from Friday 30th July to Monday 2nd August Jumping: Two competitions held on Tuesday 3rd August, Wednesday 6th August, then from Friday 6th August to Saturday 7th August.

11. Fencing

Fencing will have 12 events at the 2021 Summer competitions in Tokyo. The events will take place from Saturday 24th July to Sunday 7th August.

12. Football

Football will have two events in 2021. Fans can watch the game from Wednesday 21st July 2021 to Saturday 7th August.

13. Golf

Golf fans should expect two sporting events. They will take place between Thursday 29th July and Sunday 1st August, then between Wednesday 4th August and Saturday 7th August.

14. Gymnastics

Gymnastics will have three categories, including artistic, rhythmic, and trampoline. Photo: @Patrick Smith

Gymnastics Summer Olympics will have three categories including:

Artistic: 14 events from Saturday 24th July to Thursday 29th July, then from Sunday 1st August to Tuesday 3rd August

14 events from Saturday 24th July to Thursday 29th July, then from Sunday 1st August to Tuesday 3rd August Rhythmic: Two events from Friday 6th August to Sunday 8th August

Two events from Friday 6th August to Sunday 8th August Trampoline: Two events from Friday 30th July to Saturday 31st August

15. Handball

The Summer Olympics have two sporting events for Handball this year. They will take place from Saturday 24th July to Sunday 8th August.

16. Hockey

Hockey sport will have two events at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. The sport will be held between Saturday 24th July and Friday 6th August.

17. Judo

Expect to witness 15 Judo sporting events at the Olympics this year. They will take place between Saturday 24th July and Saturday 31st July.

18. Karate

Karate will have two events for the Kata category and six events for the Kumite category. They will be held from Thursday 5th August and Saturday 7th August.

19. Modern Pentathlon

Tokyo Summer Olympics will have two Modern Pentathlon sporting events. They will take place between Thursday 5th August and Saturday 7th August.

20. Rowing

Rowing will have 14 sporting events at the Summer Olympics. They will be held between Friday, 23rd July and Friday, 30th July.

21. Rugby Sevens

Rugby Sevens will have two events at the 2021 Summer Olympics. Photo: @Alexandre Dimou

This year's Rugby Sevens will have two events at the Tokyo Olympics. The game will be played from Monday 26th July and Saturday 31st July.

22. Sailing

Sailing will have ten sporting events. The Summer Olympic sport will take place from Sunday 25th July to Wednesday 4th August.

23. Shooting

Shooting will have two categories including;

Rifle and Pistol: Ten events to be held between Saturday 24th July and Sunday 25th July, on Tuesday 27th July, then from Thursday 29th July to Monday 2nd July.

Ten events to be held between Saturday 24th July and Sunday 25th July, on Tuesday 27th July, then from Thursday 29th July to Monday 2nd July. Shotgun: Five events held from Sunday, 25th July to Monday, 26th July, Wednesday 28th July to Thursday 29th July, then on Saturday 31st July.

24. Skateboarding

Skateboarding will have two sporting events, including;

Park: Two events held between Wednesday 4th August and Thursday 5th August

Two events held between Wednesday 4th August and Thursday 5th August Street: Two events held from Sunday 25th July and Monday 26th July

25. Sport Climbing

There will be sport climbing events at the 2021 Summer Olympics. Photo: @Jenny Evans

Sport Climbing will have two sporting events. They will take place between Tuesday 3rd August and Friday 6th August.

26. Surfing

The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will have two surfing events. Fans can witness the game from Sunday 25th July to Sunday 1st August.

27. Table Tennis

Table Tennis will also headline the 2021 Summer Olympics. The sport will have five events that will take place from Saturday, 24th July and Friday, 30th July, then from Sunday 1st August to Friday 6th August.

28. Taekwondo

Taekwondo will have 8 sporting events. Photo: @Maja Hitij

Taekwondo will have eight sporting events. They will take place between Saturday 24th July and Tuesday 27th July.

29. Tennis

The 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics will have five sporting events for Tennis. The matches will be played from Saturday 24th July to Sunday 1st August.

30. Triathlon

The triathlon will have three sporting events. It will take place from Monday 26th July to Tuesday 27th July and conclude on Saturday 31st July.

31. Volleyball

Volleyball will have three two categories at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, including;

Beach Volleyball: Two events held between Saturday 24th July and Saturday 7th August

Two events held between Saturday 24th July and Saturday 7th August Volleyball: Two events held between Saturday 24th July and Sunday 8th August

32. Weightlifting

There will be 14 weightlifting sporting events at the Olympics. The game will be played from Saturday 24th July to Wednesday 4th August.

33. Wrestling

Wresting categories will include Freestyle and Greco-Roman at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021. Photo: @ UWW/MB Media

Wrestling will have two categories including;

Freestyle: 12 events held from Sunday 1st August to Saturday 7th August

12 events held from Sunday 1st August to Saturday 7th August Greco-Roman: Six events held from Sunday 1st August to Wednesday 4th August

Which is your favourite sport from the above Olympic sports lists? Now that you know the games that will headline the 2021 Summer Olympics, get ready to have a fun-filled end of July 2021 and the start of August.

