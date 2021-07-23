Mzansi Reacts to SA's Attire at The 2020 Toyko Olympics Opening Ceremony

The South African Olympic team really took the nation by a huge surprise with safari-themed outfits

Their outfits made a debut on a world stage at the 2020 Toyko Olympics opening ceremony and Mzansi had a lot to say

The South African teams' outfits were sponsored by Mr Price and a shoe company called Veldskoeneshoes

The South African Olympic team made its debut at the 2020 Toyko Olympics games on Friday 23 July. The opening ceremony kicked off at 1 pm South African time and the South African team was happy to show off the attire they would be walking on the world stage with.

Mzansi couldn't help but have mixed reactions to the South African Olympics team outfits they wore at the 2020 Toyko Olympics games. Image: Ben Stansall/AFP

The team posted pictures of their kit on Twitter and thanked Mr Price for their outfits and Veldskoeneshoes for sponsoring their shoes. The team even had masks that matched their outfits to complete the look.

It was not long after showing off their outfits before South Africans had something to say about them. Many were completely shocked by the outfits and were not sure why that particular kit was chosen.

Here are some of the reactions from South Africans:

@ReseGo_TonG:

"Dressed like they are going to a cattle auction."

@323i:

"Why is a whole national athletics team dressed like afrikaner farmers? Whoever got the tender to dress the team must pay back our hard earned tax money. No man nxa yesses."

@Inenekazi1:

"So they asked Oom Oubaas to design our kit"

@LegitBossSays_:

"Next time maybe don't think about it too much, just make them wear Protea colours because this is a no. Absolutely atrocious.Bring home some medals though!"

Some people did not hate the outfits and welcomed the diversity.

@GkMhlanga:

"Honestly speaking I like the outfits...I love the creative Safari idea...the other year we had nice traditional outfits."

@rmmarumo:

"We are a diverse nation and it's lovely to see us celebrating our different cultures. One day it's xhosa regalia at a Miss universe stage, next is this at an Olympic event. We are a colorful people. #BringBackUbuntu #ProudlySouthAfrican"

@glens1st:

"I’m confident that with these outfits we go win shame Jan van kobus ☺so are those boots or shoes and socks ??"

Tokyo Olympics underway, 185 South Africans competing

Briefly News recently reported that the Tokyo Olympics are finally underway and there are a number of South African participants.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has finalised its roster for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, which will take place this month. From 23 July to 8 August, the Tokyo Olympics will be held in a bio-secure bubble.

South Africa will compete in 17 of the 33 Olympic events available this year, including the newly introduced disciplines of skateboarding and sport climbing.

South Africa will send a squad of 185 athletes to the Olympics, making it the country's highest delegation ever, surpassing Rio's 137 participants.

