Durban musician DJ Tira performed at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) mega rally in Umlazi

The Afrotainment boss' recent performance had Mzansi buzzing as some netizens questioned his political stances

DJ Tira's name is also making rounds following the sexual abuse accusations made by an up-and-coming artist, Luke Ntombela

Chart-topping star DJ Tira was part of the epic lineup at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) mega rally in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal. A video of the star's performance went viral, and netizens had much to say.

Afrotainment boss DJ Tira performs for IFP supporters

Durban artist DJ Tira brought the fun at the IFPs' rally over the weekend. The muso performed some of his greatest hits and had the crowd dancing and singing along.

X blogger @MDNnewss shared the video clip, creating a buzz among netizens. Fans agreed that DJ Tira's longevity is unmatched, but some questioned his political stances.

Mzansi discusses DJ Tira

DJ Tira is also in the spotlight following the shocking sexual abuse accusations made by an up-and-coming artist by the name of Luke Ntombela.

Luke claimed that Tira slept with her without her permission as she was intoxicated beyond her control. The allegations were addressed by DJ Tira, who unleashed his lawyers at the star, demanding an apology.

Following the video, the internet was divided, and some questioned why Tira was still getting booked.

See the mixed reactions below:

@yolie6069:

"Bathong DJ Tira is getting paid. He was performing for the DA rally just a few moments ago, now it’s the IFP next ANC and EFF."

@bydega_:

"What a dope performance."

@iTalkBS:

"He has a permanent tender in all KZN gigs."

@matizozo:

"Let's go, Makoya Bearings."

@SBeLoW9iNe:

"What about those allegations made by the young woman?"

@The1tatgtaway:

"Why is he always getting airtime?"

DJ Tira has time of his life in Cape Town

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira put on his dancing shoes with his epic dance moves while on his trip to Cape Town with his wife, Gugu Khathi.

The Sikilidi hitmaker danced with the Pick 'n Pay branch store staff members. The video clip posted on X had netizens talking because of the serious allegations against him.

