DJ Tira has lawyered up recently after a young artist, Luke Ntombela, made some disturbing allegations against the star

The record label owner shared a media statement regarding the assault allegations on all of his social media pages

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the media statement DJ Tira released

Emotions are high, and the tension is thick. South African record label owner DJ Tira has responded to the damning assault allegations that were made against him by a young artist Luke Ntombela.

DJ Tira lawyers up amid sexual assault allegations

Once again, Afrotainment owner DJ Tira has trended on social media for all the wrong reasons. Previously, a young artist, Luke Ntombela, shared some disturbing accusations that the record label owner slept with her without consent.

Recently, the star lawyered up and released a media statement regarding the allegations that were made on his social media pages and wrote:

"Attention: Luke Ntombela."

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Tira's response

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the media statement DJ Tira released. See some of the reactions below:

@sabelostorm wrote:

"Speaking on behalf of the whole country and the whole of Africa, we believe that you're innocent, the baddie just wanted attention since she's been trying to be recognised for years."

@Ltd_Pty_ said:

"Ziyakhala ke manje. It's gonna be war."

@22kaprince responded:

"I believe you Makoya. I had no idea that social media and radio stations were now police stations to report cases until that lady did so..."

@Nutty2024 commented:

"We are with you Makoya in these difficult times."

@Gu2H20 replied:

"Well done Bearings!! its about time these women take full accountability for their actions. Azikhale."

@DiheleMoroke tweeted:

"A law firm that uses a Gmail. Makoya you can do better. Get value for your money."

