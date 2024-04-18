DJ Tira's dance video with former Big Brother Mzansi star Liema has sparked mixed reactions on social media

Some praised DJ Tira for supporting upcoming artists, while others raised concerns about his behaviour towards female stars

Social media users speculated about the nature of DJ Tira's relationship with Liema, with some suggesting inappropriate behaviour

A video of DJ Tira dancing with reality television star Liema has divided social media users. Some fans hailed the award-winning DJ for always supporting upcoming stars, others said there is more.

A video of DJ Tira and former 'BB Mzansi' star Liema has gone viral on social media. Image: @liema_pantsi and @djtira

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira vibes with Liema in viral video

DJ Tira and former Big Brother Mzansi star Liema Pantsi's dance video has gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker alongside the reality TV star in what seems like behind-the-scene of a music video.

The now-viral video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular news blog MDN News. In the video, the stars looked stunning in blue outfits. The post's caption read:

"DJ Tira shows love to BBMzansi star Liema.."

Social media users react to DJ Tira and Liema's video

As expected, social media users shared their thoughts after the video went viral. Some hailed DJ Tira for always supporting upcoming artists. Others said they are suspecting there's more to the two than just support.

@gistwhere said:

"So happy for Liema "

@General_Sport7 commented:

"Liema did very well on #BBMzansi"

@PGuru43449 wrote:

"Watch out Liema, why is he hugging her like that?"

@Nyiks22 commented:

"I’m also happy for her but I feel like DJ Tira takes advantage of these girls, probably chowing them …he’s too touchy touchy and too close neh man it doesn’t feel right."

@Mnr_Maweni said:

"We all know what happened to Themba once Dj Tira was done with his music career, we will be watching this one too."

Former BB Mzansi star Liema and singer Cici wow Mzansi with stunning pic

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi's dream of being in showbiz recently came true. She and media personality Cici wowed many netizens online.

Without a doubt, Liema Pantsi and Cici have been making headlines on social media after they previewed their single Impumelelo, which they dropped recently.

